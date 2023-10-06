Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Supports Grassroots Organisations To Put Food On The Table

Friday, 6 October 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

It’s hard feeding a family with grocery bills soaring, but Barry “Shimme” Schimanski is helping to feed dozens of households every day – and he’s upped his output thanks to funding ringfenced by NPDC to tackle food insecurity.

Barry “Shimme” Schimanski gets to work with the rotary hoe at the WISE Community Garden in Waitara

The veteran volunteer at the WISE Community Garden in Waitara has more than doubled the size of the vegie patch using a new rotary hoe, purchased with the $1500.

“We’re supplying record amounts of fresh vegies to the Waitara Pataka Kai foodbank with much less of the backbreaking spade work that was needed before. The food we produce helps dozens of families put a nutritious and filling meal on the table every day,” said WISE General Manager Paul Scouller.

“The rotary hoe has enabled our team of volunteers to prepare larger areas in quicker turnaround times to enable faster planting of seedlings, setting these seedlings up for faster growth.”

He says the food the team produces is helping dozens of Waitara whānau put nutritious vegetable on their shelves.

NPDC’s Community Development Committee identified food security, where everyone has enough healthy food to eat, as a priority and earmarked $150,000 to work on a district-wide strategy.

Having a more secure food source will also ensure people can get through tough times caused by natural disasters or personal emergencies which can push prices up or impact supply chains.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

An estimated one in five Kiwi kids are at risk of going hungry and the Community Development Committee is aiming to break that pattern in Taranaki.

NPDC Community Capacity Building Adviser Damien Clark said Covid, and the cost-of-living crisis have squeezed incomes for many people to the point where they have to choose between buying food or paying other essential bills.

“Creating healthy and thriving communities with our residents is part of being a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital. Healthy and nutritious food can help cut obesity levels, improve schooling for kids, and cut emissions from waste which benefits all of us.

“If we serious about improving food security we all need to work together so this work very action orientated as it is about supporting initiatives that will make a real difference, and empowering grassroots organisations to support local residents to become more self-sufficient, grow their own food and resilience,” says Damien.

FAST FACTS

  • About one in five Kiwi kids live with a moderate to severe lack of adequate food, according to the Ministry of Health.
  • To date, 14 community groups have received funding from NPDC for food security initiatives ranging from upgrades to existing food bank services, to grow your own vegetable programmes.
  • $70,000 has been distributed to community groups for food projects.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Election Podcast: The Local Body Stars Looking To Shine In Parliament

The Scoop Election team tracked down the local body politicians who stood in 2022 promising to represent their communities until 2025 but are now looking to assist democracy as MPs. Tamatha Paul is probably the most high-profile local body politician looking to trade in her local body constituency for the Wellington Central electorate. This will involve attempting to get a large majority of the people who voted her in as a Councillor voting her out of Council and into Parliament. A theoretical ballpark cost of a by-election in the Pukehīnau/Lambton General Ward may be around $120,000. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-right’s Cynically Divisive Messages On Race

Could be wrong, but I have a hunch that if a male Maori activist entered the home of a National Party candidate uninvited, it would be safe to assume the Police would have done more than wag a finger at them and send them on their way. The National Party would have been screaming to high heaven that this just goes to show that decent New Zealanders are no longer safe in their homes from the criminal underclass, and that political thugs are threatening to tear asunder the very fabric of our democracy, etc. etc. etc. More


 
 
Bryce Edwards: Ten Reasons Labour Support Has Halved

The Labour Government was elected with 50% of the vote three years ago, but current opinion polls show their vote could halve in this year’s election, which would be one of the biggest plunges in political history. More


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Myths About The Desolated State Of The Economy

Familiarity breeds consent. If you repeat the line “six years of economic mis-management” about 10,000 times, it sounds like the received wisdom, whatever the evidence to the contrary. More


Government: Commitment To Pay Equity For Healthcare Workers

The Government welcomes the proposed pay equity settlement that will see significant pay increases for around 18,000 Te Whatu Ora Allied, Scientific, and Technical employees. “This is another example of our commitment to tackling pay inequity and follows recent pay equity milestones reached for our midwifery and nursing workforces," says Ayesha Verrall. More

Gordon Campbell: On National’s Disdain For The Press Debate

Christopher Luxon evidently thinks this election is SO in the bag that he can afford to spurn the still-undecideds, the entire South Island, & the old Christchurch money that still reads the Press and shops at Ballantynes. More


The Maori Party: Hana Maipi-Clark’s Home Invaded

Te Pāti Māori are not strangers to hate speech and online threats. Recently, however, a line was crossed. Our Hauraki-Waikato candidate, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi Clark’s home was invaded, vandalised, and left with a threatening letter. This premeditated and targeted attack is the latest of three incidents to take place at Hana’s home just this week. More


Victoria University: Tracking Facts & Fiction In Social Media Campaigns

In the lead-up to the election, ACT is pipping other parliamentary parties for the number of Facebook posts. “This year, we see fewer posts from parliamentary parties than in the corresponding period leading up the 2020 election. The exception is ACT, which is relying heavily on social media. However, some of its posts contain half-truths," says Dr Mona Krewel. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 