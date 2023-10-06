Local Legends Celebrated With Mayoral Community Awards

Every thriving, connected community is built on a foundation of selfless people who work tirelessly to enhance the place they live.

The Taupō District is blessed with many of these types of people and on 29 September, a group of local legends were honoured at the Taupō District Council Mayoral Community Awards.

Often doing volunteer work in the background and leaving the spotlight to others, a group of 16 award recipients had the chance to join Mayor David Trewavas on stage at the Great Lake Centre and have their efforts formally recognised.

The work of the recipients included volunteering in hospitals, emergency services, coaching sports, predator trapping, and much more.

Mr Trewavas said he was delighted to shine a light on so many people who make the Taupō District a great place to live.

“The Taupō District has an abundance of special groups and individuals who make a huge contribution to their community and those in it,” he said.

“These people work behind the scenes, doing unpaid voluntary work over long periods of time to improve community wellbeing. The response for nominations was overwhelming and I am delighted that people took the time to recognise those individuals who really are the backbone of our community.”

2023 Mayoral Community Award recipients:

Rerahau Wineera: For committing her time to leading, coaching, and mentoring children and teenagers in sports, predominantly hockey.

Melissa Humphrey: For setting up and running a support network for parents of children and adults in the Taupō District with special needs, providing an outlet for our local community to come together to share their experiences in a safe space.

Friends of the Emergency Department: A volunteer group that has been running at Taupō Hospital for at least 10 years. They provide comfort and support to patients, their whānau, and friends while they are in the emergency department at Taupo Hospital.

Brenda Sherson: For volunteering for many organisations in Tūrangi, including Tūrangi Foodbank, Senior Net, Garden Club, Tūrangi and District Women’s Club and Tūrangi Friends of the Library.

Lake Taupō Volunteer Fire Brigade: The fire brigade’s many responsibilities include promoting fire safety and prevention measures, and efficiently responding to, and suppressing, both structural and vegetation fires.

Brenda Chaffe: For volunteering at the Mangakino St John station for the last 18 years. Brenda is known and admired by all in the Mangakino community for her selfless giving of her time and energy.

Chris Johnston: While running his own business, Chris has held governance roles that have been instrumental in the social, economic and arts arenas, and has worked tirelessly to make our district a better place to live, work and operate a business.

Clyff Harrington: For starting a humble team of predator trappers six years ago, with the aim of providing a safe home for the native bird population that spilled over from the Wairakei Golf and Sanctuary. Now Clyff has a team of 60 volunteers looking after the Waikato River Corridor from Spa Park to Aratiatia Dam.

Rose Mansfield: For volunteering her time and effort to Taupō Netball for more than 25 years, starting as a player herself, to years of coaching teams.

Jan Pook: For her work with Taupō Swimming Club which she has been involved with for many years. Jan gained her qualifications as a timekeeper, inspector of turns, starter and referee and goes all over the region to assist all the swimmers. She has voluntarily supported hundreds of kids who have completed the learn to swim programme.

Elvira McDonald: For coordinating and managing the International Mums Group, which welcomes mums from other countries who find themselves alone and wanting to fit into the local community.

Val Hoogerbrugge: For epitomising the Kiwi way of creating good communities. In her ninth decade, Taupō has been lucky enough to benefit from Val’s commitment to the community, since she moved here over 30 years ago, across a wide range of services and groups.

Freda Cook: For running the Aqua Fit classes as a volunteer at the Turtle Pools in Tūrangi for last six years. The Tūrangi kaumatua population has been engaged in these fitness activities, which assist with strength, balance, coordination and cardiac fitness.

Marlene Johnson: For initiating several new initiatives that are supporting and enabling the Mangakino community to thrive, including a recycle shop, monthly newsletter, men’s shed and local gym.

Cath Oldfield: For teaching young people how to ride bicycles since 2012, tirelessly going around to every school and early learning centre as well as sessions at various locations around the district to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn to ride.

Toni Neve: For significant work towards empowering Taupō's rainbow community, particularly for young people. The recent Taupō Pride Picnic is an example of this in action, but even outside of this event she embodies those values, encouraging her class kids to be themselves, while ensuring the environment is safe for everyone.

For more information on the Mayoral Community Award recipients and their efforts in the community, go to www.taupo.govt.nz/awards.

