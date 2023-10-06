QLDC Response To Skyline Apology

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) acknowledges Skyline Enterprise’s apology regarding the excavated fill from its worksite that contributed to the Reavers Lane flooding and debris on September 22.

Mayor Glyn Lewers says the sudden evacuation due to the flooding and debris caused hardship and distress for local community whose homes were impacted.

“Our community has a right to expect answers. Council also expects, and is pursuing, further answers from Skyline.”

“In the middle of the night, 41 people were evacuated from the Reavers Lane area. We sympathise with the stress that this caused and for any ongoing concerns they’re experiencing.”

“While Skyline has apologised and committed to taking action to stabilise their worksite and remove their worksite fill, we will remain closely engaged to ensure public safety.”

“We are committed to updating the community when decisions are made in regard to what happens next.”

Council is communicating with Skyline regarding further investigative actions the company will take and expects all actions will be informed by expert independent advice.

