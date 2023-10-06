QLDC Response To Skyline Apology
Friday, 6 October 2023, 4:47 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) acknowledges
Skyline Enterprise’s apology regarding the excavated fill
from its worksite that contributed to the Reavers Lane
flooding and debris on September 22.
Mayor Glyn Lewers
says the sudden evacuation due to the flooding and debris
caused hardship and distress for local community whose homes
were impacted.
“Our community has a right to expect
answers. Council also expects, and is pursuing, further
answers from Skyline.”
“In the middle of the
night, 41 people were evacuated from the Reavers Lane area.
We sympathise with the stress that this caused and for any
ongoing concerns they’re experiencing.”
“While
Skyline has apologised and committed to taking action to
stabilise their worksite and remove their worksite fill, we
will remain closely engaged to ensure public
safety.”
“We are committed to updating the
community when decisions are made in regard to what happens
next.”
Council is communicating with Skyline
regarding further investigative actions the company will
take and expects all actions will be informed by expert
independent
advice.
