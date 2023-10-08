University Of Otago Initiations Face Severe Criticism For Animal Mistreatment: Commissioner For Animals Urgently Needed

The Animal Justice Party Aotearoa NZ (AJP) is deeply saddened and disturbed by reports of incidents involving first-year University of Otago students during flat initiations.

While the reports have not been authenticated, it is crucial to acknowledge that we live in a society where animal cruelty is a pervasive issue. Even if some details are unverified, this reported incident underscores the pressing need for New Zealanders to stand up as the animal-lovers they claim to be and back an independent Commissioner for Animals.

“If true, and surely this is unbelievable,” said Danette Wereta, AJP Candidate Christchurch East “it is utterly heartbreaking to hear that eels and ducks were subjected to such cruelty as part of initiations. The well-being of these animals must be addressed with the utmost urgency.”

For AJP reported incidents like these highlight the critical need for an independent Commissioner for Animals to act on behalf of animals and ensure their well-being takes priority. AJP firmly believes that having a Commissioner for Animals would make a significant difference in addressing such issues, not only now but in the future as well.

AJP calls for a thorough investigation into this reported incident, and if credible evidence of animal cruelty is discovered, to ensure that those responsible, including those who witnessed it without acting, are held accountable for their actions. Animal abuse is a grave offence, and it should not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Additionally, AJP is keen to know what actions the University of Otago is taking in response to these disturbing stories. Initiation stories like these not only harm individuals but also tarnish the reputation of educational institutions. AJP urges the university to take strong measures to prevent such alleged events in the future and to provide support and education to its students about the importance of treating animals with care and respect.

“It is essential that we collectively work towards creating a culture of empathy, responsibility, and respect, where such acts of cruelty have no place.” Concludes Wereta.

