Communities Invited To Share Their 30-year Vision For The Region

Monday, 9 October 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council


Planning for an additional 200,000 people and 99,000 more homes for the Wairarapa, Wellington and Horowhenua regions are among the objectives outlined in the Draft Future Development Strategy (FDS), which opens for consultation today.

Endorsed by the Wellington Regional Leadership Committee (WRLC), a partnership of local and central government and mana whenua, the FDS outlines the vision for housing and business development in the region, emphasising collaboration to meet the area’s needs over the next 30 years. It prioritises areas for this development along our strategic public transport networks.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter says the role of public transport infrastructure to support these regions’ growth should not be understated.

“Communities in our future development areas will need public transport services and infrastructure to be designed and built to last, run at a reliable frequency to benefit both our commuters and the climate,” Cr Ponter says.

Preparing and adapting to the impacts of climate change with insight-led decisions on locations of new and upgraded infrastructure, as well as balancing growth with the needs to reduce emissions is also covered in the Future Development Strategy.

WRLC Deputy Chair Darrin Apanui, speaking on behalf of the Committee, encouraged residents to have their say on the intergenerational strategy.

“A 30-year strategy will endure several generations. It’s vital our communities have a say on how, together, we can plan for a prosperous, equitable region that can sustain our needs for the next three decades. The Future Development Strategy represents a pivotal moment for our region’s growth. It is an opportunity for mana whenua, residents, and businesses to actively participate in shaping the future of the Wairarapa-Wellington-Horowhenua area.”

Consultation on the Future Development Strategy is open until Thursday 9 November. Once adopted, the strategies’ implementation would be overseen by the WRLC which also has a responsibility spatial planning, and economic development and recovery in this region.

For more information about the Future Development Strategy and how to participate in the consultation process, please visit haveyoursay.gw.govt.nz/fds

