Support Kiwi Kids With Cancer At This Glitzy Wellington Gala Dinner

Taking place at the world-class Tākina Conference Centre in Wellington on Friday 8 December, Go for Gold is the perfect opportunity to enjoy an evening of fun entertainment with your friends, family or colleagues.

All proceeds will go directly towards providing vital support to children with cancer and their families.

Guests can expect a fun evening of friendly competition while enjoying a three-course meal, drinks, a live auction and more. You will also be challenged to a quiz, with tables competing for gold over three electrifying rounds.

“We look forward to bringing Go for Gold to Te Whanganui-a-Tara for the first time and enjoying a fantastic night with the Wellington community,” said Child Cancer Foundation’s Chief Executive, Monica Briggs.

“The funds raised through each ticket purchase will make a huge difference for children living with cancer in New Zealand and their whānau.”

With Laura McGoldrick as MC and music by Jodie Gummer, you won't want to miss this special event. Why not plan your work Christmas celebrations around supporting a good cause?

Limited tickets available, so don’t miss out! Reserve your table now at go-for-gold-wellington.raisely.com.

Go for Gold Gala Dinner & Quiz:

Date: Friday 8 December 2023, from 6pm

