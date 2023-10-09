Support Kiwi Kids With Cancer At This Glitzy Wellington Gala Dinner
Monday, 9 October 2023, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Child Cancer Foundation
Taking place at the world-class Tākina Conference Centre
in Wellington on Friday 8 December, Go for Gold is the
perfect opportunity to enjoy an evening of fun entertainment
with your friends, family or colleagues.
All proceeds
will go directly towards providing vital support to children
with cancer and their families.
Guests can expect a
fun evening of friendly competition while enjoying a
three-course meal, drinks, a live auction and more. You will
also be challenged to a quiz, with tables competing for gold
over three electrifying rounds.
“We look forward to
bringing Go for Gold to Te Whanganui-a-Tara for the first
time and enjoying a fantastic night with the Wellington
community,” said Child Cancer Foundation’s Chief
Executive, Monica Briggs.
“The funds raised through
each ticket purchase will make a huge difference for
children living with cancer in New Zealand and their
whānau.”
With Laura McGoldrick as MC and music by
Jodie Gummer, you won't want to miss this special event. Why
not plan your work Christmas celebrations around supporting
a good cause?
Limited tickets available, so don’t
miss out! Reserve your table now at go-for-gold-wellington.raisely.com.
Go
for Gold Gala Dinner &
Quiz:
- Date: Friday 8
December 2023, from 6pm
- Location:
Tākina Convention Centre
Wellington
- Cost: $2,200 + GST for a
table of 10, individual seats $220 +
GST
- Tickets include: Dinner, drinks
and
entertainment
Over the weekend, some classic double speak from National. Christopher Luxon is saying he’ll be able to make a deal with whatever power configuration the voters hand to him. (He’s been a CEO deal maker with an international airline, don’t you know.) But simultaneously, National’s campaign manager Chris Bishop is threatening a second election if National doesn’t get the results it wants. At least Luxon is paying lip service to the notion that he needs to respect the wishes of the electorate and make the best deal he can manage from the hand delivered to him by the voters. More