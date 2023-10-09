John Henden Brings Unique Suicide Prevention Approach To Dunedin

This week, a unique approach to suicide prevention, producing ground-breaking results internationally will be the subject of a workshop delivered by worldwide renowned psychotherapist, performance coach and author John Henden.

Dunedin-based mental health peer support provider Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust (LMSPT) has brought out Mr Henden from the UK to present a Solution Focused suicide prevention workshop on Friday 13 October.

The suicide rate causes serious concern in New Zealand. Those who take their lives often visit their physician within the previous month. A large representative longitudinal study found that 83% of suicide victims received health care services in the year prior to death, and 50% received services in the month prior.

LMSPT co-general Manager Corinda Taylor said this workshop will teach simple-to-learn-and-apply-tools and techniques for recovery across the whole severe trauma range, applicable to adult survivors of child abuse and neglect, in their journey to full recovery.

“Having available a few easy to learn and apply solution focused tools and techniques, has been proven to save lives, and has also helped people to move on to more hopeful and constructive futures,” she said.

The workshop is recommended for:

· Anyone supporting or working with suicidal persons

· Frontline staff in Emergency Departments, Police and Probation Officers, Paramedics, Fire and Emergency, Helpline staff and Peer Support Workers

· Social Workers, Occupational Therapists, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Teachers, Therapists, Counsellors, Nurses, General Practitioners

· School counsellors and youth workers are urged to attend: if we can help our young people deal effectively with traumatic experiences, not only can the suicide rate be reduced but they can go on to live mentally healthy.

· Also, volunteers, and those who have the lived-experience of supporting colleagues, friends, or whanau who are suicidal, and anyone who wants to learn simple yet effective tools to help those at risk.

