Northland Inc Secures Additional Funding To Continue Region’s Recovery

Northland Inc has secured $1,000,000 in funding from central government to continue to support Taitokerau Northland’s recovery following the cyclone-related weather events earlier this year.

Northland Inc Chief Executive Paul Linton says the funding is very welcome and provides much needed support to encourage visitors back to the north, and to help Northland companies increase their business resilience to deal with such events.

“Following the initial funding which was distributed by Northland Inc immediately following Cyclone Gabrielle, our business community were telling us that they were still feeling the business impacts of the weather events, and would like to be better prepared should a similar situation arise in the future.

We recognised the flow on effects to our communities and regional economy, and as a result we once again advocated on behalf of Taitokerau Northland to government to secure additional funds to enable ongoing support for businesses and our visitor industry.”

The funding will be directed into tourism promotion, supporting the recovery of the region’s visitor industry, and regional business capability and support programmes to build resilience for future weather events. Activity will be designed and implemented over the next 12 months, providing both immediate and ongoing support.

“Businesses across the region were impacted in a variety of ways as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, from disruption to trade, loss of stock, and damage to infrastructure. The additional funding which has been provided through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment enables us to design programmes of work to support the ongoing recovery of our economy, which was hard hit as a result of the Cyclone.”

A recent independent report commissioned by Northland Inc highlighted the impact of the 58-day closure of State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills following Cyclone Gabrielle, estimating the cost of the road closure to Northland’s economy to be at least $112.8 million, or $1.94 million per day.

With the road once again open, the funding is timely to help the region’s visitor industry rebuild, says Linton.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue to support our visitor industry, with the funding supporting our efforts to keep Northland top of mind as a visitor destination over the next 12 months, providing positive benefits for our industry and economy.”

A multi-channel domestic marketing campaign has just been launched by the Regional Tourism Organisation, encouraging visitors North in the lead up to the peak summer months. The “Take 20 Minutes #NorthlandStyle” campaign plays on the time savings made through the Ara Tūhono – Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway opening. Additional funding means such promotional efforts can continue.

Northland is one of three regions to receive additional funding, with Hawkes Bay and Tairāwhiti also receiving support. Further information is available here.

