Float Your Ideas: Community Invited To Share Views On Managing The District’s Waterways

Monday, 9 October 2023, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Water-lovers and river roamers are today being encouraged to share their thoughts on how the safety of the district’s waterways are managed, to help inform the development of a new draft Navigation Safety Bylaw 2024.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Monitoring, Enforcement & Environmental Manager, Isabelle Logez acknowledged lakes and rivers form a significant part of life for many residents and visitors to the district, and that the safe and accessible recreational opportunities they offer are highly valued.

“Many members of our community know these waters better than anyone, and local knowledge and experience are critical to making sure we have the right rules in place to keep everyone sailing smoothly,” said Ms Logez.

QLDC is looking for general insights about how the community feels about the current rules and regulations on waterways, and specific feedback on a range of water-related topics, including:

· lifejacket use,

· the location of ski lanes on several lakes,

· board tethering to ensure safe use of ‘The Wave’ on the Hāwea River

  • Council’s role in relation to people jumping recreationally off the Albert Town Bridge

· vessel identification, and;

· events on the water.

Ms Logez encouraged everyone to consider the many waterways around the Queenstown Lakes District, and to share feedback on what was being managed well, and what could be changed or improved to provide safer and more enjoyable lakes and rivers for everyone.

“Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a lakeshore-loving landlubber, your insights will help us adjust our bylaw’s sails,” said Ms Logez.

"Don’t just dip your toes into this topic. Make a splash and tell us how we can strike the perfect balance between safety and recreation on our waters.”

Thoughts on the draft bylaw can be shared on QLDC’s consultation site at: https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/navigation-safety-bylaw-2018-pre-engagement.

After feedback closes on Sunday 5 November 2023 community insights into how our waterways are currently being managed will be reviewed and considered to help us determine what changes should be made to the current bylaw.

A draft Navigation Safety Bylaw will then be presented to Councillors to seek formal approval to consult before it is made available for formal submissions mid-to-late 2024.

The Navigation Safety Bylaw applies to the navigable waters and foreshore within the Queenstown Lakes District and aims to manage water-based activities.

