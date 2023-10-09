Ngāti Paoa Granted Permission For Caulerpa Removal AroundWaiheke Island
Monday, 9 October 2023, 8:30 pm
Press Release: Ngati Paoa Trust
Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust has been granted permission under
Section 52 of the Biosecurity Act 1993 to initiate a vital
project for the removal of Unwanted Organisms Caulerpa
brachypus and Caulerpa parvifolia from the coastlines and
sea zones around Waiheke Island.
This significant
endeavour will employ the process of suction dredging, with
the aim of safeguarding the local marine environment and
biodiversity.
This will allow Ngāti Paoa to safely
and effectively remove the invasive Caulerpa species,
preventing their further spread.
To ensure the success
of this project, several conditions have to be put in place,
including the careful containment and transport of Caulerpa,
as well as regular monitoring and decontamination
procedures. The permission is subject to audit by MPI at any
time to ensure compliance with these
conditions.
Ngāti Paoa is committed to protecting
Tīkapa moana and the moana surrounding Waiheke Island, and
this permission is a significant step toward achieving that
goal. We thank MPI for their collaboration and support in
this endeavour and will continue to act as tangata tiaki for
te taiao and our generations to
come.
