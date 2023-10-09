Ngāti Paoa Granted Permission For Caulerpa Removal AroundWaiheke Island

Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust has been granted permission under Section 52 of the Biosecurity Act 1993 to initiate a vital project for the removal of Unwanted Organisms Caulerpa brachypus and Caulerpa parvifolia from the coastlines and sea zones around Waiheke Island.

This significant endeavour will employ the process of suction dredging, with the aim of safeguarding the local marine environment and biodiversity.

This will allow Ngāti Paoa to safely and effectively remove the invasive Caulerpa species, preventing their further spread.

To ensure the success of this project, several conditions have to be put in place, including the careful containment and transport of Caulerpa, as well as regular monitoring and decontamination procedures. The permission is subject to audit by MPI at any time to ensure compliance with these conditions.

Ngāti Paoa is committed to protecting Tīkapa moana and the moana surrounding Waiheke Island, and this permission is a significant step toward achieving that goal. We thank MPI for their collaboration and support in this endeavour and will continue to act as tangata tiaki for te taiao and our generations to come.

