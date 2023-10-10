Low Flow Water Level Notification System Coming Back Online
Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council
The Regional Council’s system to notify water consent
holders of low flow water levels will be back online from
Wednesday 11 October 2023.
This comes as an El Niño
weather pattern has developed in the Pacific, with an
increased risk for dry conditions and falling river levels
in Hawke’s Bay.
After Cyclone Gabrielle, the
Regional Council’s low flow system was temporarily
suspended and notifications to consent holders
stopped.
The low flow system will be brought back
online and watertake consent holders who have low flow
conditions in their consents will start receiving
notifications as water levels in rivers and streams
drop.
The Regional Council records water levels at 50
river sites in Hawke’s Bay, from the Hangaroa River in the
north to the Pōrangahau River in the south. The Regional
Council measures river flow at 41 of these sites and this
information is combined with water level data to produce
continuous flow records.
When a river or stream goes
below a certain flow rate, it’s considered to be in low
flow – and may put additional stress on the waterway - and
each river or stream has different low flow
levels.
When the flow in rivers or streams falls too
low, then watertake consent holders who have low flow
conditions in their consent must stop taking
water.
To find out more about low flows, go to hbrc.govt.nz, search
#lowflows
