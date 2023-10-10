Tidy Teamwork Cleaning Up The Taupō District

There was plenty of interest in the district’s recent Clean Up Week, with more than 1500 students in the Taupō District collecting a whopping 400kg of rubbish.

Hard mahi from local tamariki and rangatahi at schools all over the Taupō district resulted in an even larger amount of rubbish collected than last year.

Taupō District Council waste minimsation officer Shannon Hanson said she was extremely proud of all the schools and early childcare students who hit the streets, reserves, and lakefront to pick up litter.

“Last year was our first year hosting the competition and we were thrilled to have 500 students involved. This year we had over 1500,” she said.

Tūrangi students from Te Kura o Hirangi School and Tongariro School picked up almost 150kg of rubbish between them in just one day.

Kura o Hirangi School collected the most litter, Tauhara College covered the largest area winning a pizza party, and Whakamaru School won vouchers for the most participants.

Best photo was won by Taupō Kids Community, Tirohanga School designed the most popular poster and Whakamaru School even created an anti-litter rap video that you can view at www.taupo.govt.nz/cleanupweek23.

Inspiring the next generation to be proud of the environment is just one reason for the event. Shannon wants students to take away expert knowledge and skills they can pass forward.

“Council employs environmental rangers who try to stay on top of litter and we’re so grateful for the group of volunteers, Tidy Taupō, who are constantly out there picking up rubbish.

“Hopefully by getting students involved from a young age, we can raise a generation of kaitiaki who are shocked that littering was ever something people did.”

Taupō District Council is grateful to all the hardworking volunteers and schools who took part in Clean Up Week, from Saturday 16 September to Friday 22 September, and of course the amazing sponsors for providing the great prizes.

© Scoop Media

