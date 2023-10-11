Overnight Closures Of SH15 Twin Bridges For Repair Work

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the Twin Bridges on State Highway 15 in Northland will be closed on two consecutive nights for repair works this month.

The Twin Bridges will be closed in both directions on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 October from 7.30pm until 5am.

There are no local detours and all motorists are advised to plan ahead and use SH1 or SH14/12 as an alternative route. The Waka Kotahi Journey Planner can help you plan the best alternative route.

The work involves repairing guardrail fixings on the underside of the bridge. Completing this safely and efficiently requires the use of a specialist truck and mobile platform, which will occupy the full width of the bridge.

Emergency services will be permitted at all times.

If all works are completed on Thursday night, VMS signs positioned on either side of the site will communicate the reopening of the bridge.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for their patience as we carry out this important work.

