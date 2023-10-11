Overnight Closures Of SH15 Twin Bridges For Repair Work
Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 10:17 am
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that the Twin
Bridges on State Highway 15 in Northland will be closed on
two consecutive nights for repair works this
month.
The Twin Bridges will be closed in both
directions on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 October from 7.30pm
until 5am.
There are no local detours and all
motorists are advised to plan ahead and use SH1 or SH14/12
as an alternative route. The Waka Kotahi Journey Planner
can help you plan the best alternative route.
The work
involves repairing guardrail fixings on the underside of the
bridge. Completing this safely and efficiently requires the
use of a specialist truck and mobile platform, which will
occupy the full width of the bridge.
Emergency
services will be permitted at all times.
If all works
are completed on Thursday night, VMS signs positioned on
either side of the site will communicate the reopening of
the bridge.
Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance
for their patience as we carry out this important
work.
