Get Ready To Splash In To Summer At NPDC’s Outdoor Pools

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

It might still be a bit chilly to contemplate taking a dip, but it’s not long before NPDC’s outdoor pools will be back in action.

The Todd Energy Aquatic Centre’s (TEAC) is opening the summer season at Labour Weekend, but swimmers in Waitara, Inglewood and Ōkato will have to wait a little bit longer with their community pools opening on 11 November and Fitzroy’s pool due to open 23 December.

TEAC’s opening weekend kicks off on Saturday 21 October, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the indoor pool opening so the team have organised some special activities to mark the occasion.

Between 11am and 3pm there will be a two for one entry offer, free hydroslides, a sausage sizzle between 11.30am - 1.30pm and More FM will be there on the day providing tunes.

“It’s the perfect day to bring your friends and family to welcome the summer season at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre,” says Mike Roberts, Todd Energy Aquatic Centre lead.

“Let’s all cross our fingers for a weekend of sunshine – we encourage everyone to come along and enjoy the outdoor pools, hydroslides and dive pool.”

Mike says seasonal pools are always popular and provide safe and fun attractions for kids over the summer, with each site supervised by qualified lifeguards.

“We’ve been working hard to recruit lifeguards to get ready for the summer, through to the end of the outdoor pool season in March. But with a shortage of qualified people across the country it is always a challenge, so we are keen to hear from anyone interested in joining the team.”

Find out more about our pools on our website Community swimming pools (npdc.govt.nz)

Fast Facts

  • The Todd Energy Aquatic Centre is a swimming complex located next to the Coastal Walkway.
  • The Aquatic Centre and District pools employ around 85 staff members during the peak summer period.
  • About 370,000 people use the Aquatic Centre every year.
  • The outdoor complex opened in 1963 and holds about 1.6 million litres of water.
  • Our seasonal pools at Fitzroy, Ōkato, Waitara and Inglewood are only open through summer.
  • The indoor centre opened in 1993 and was New Zealand’s first pool to have a wave machine.
  • The indoor hydroslide is the tallest in NZ, family slide has a ride length of 62 metres and the higher turbo is 92 metres long.

