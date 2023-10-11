Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Keeping The Tūpuna Maunga Protected From Guy Fawkes Fire Damage.

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:22 pm
Press Release: Tupuna Maunga Authority

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority will once again be closing the Maunga leading up to Guy Fawkes due to devastating fires in 2019 and 2020. This will be the fourth consecutive year the Tūpuna Maunga have been protected from fire damage during Guy Fawkes season.

All 14 ancestral Tūpuna Maunga will be closed for public access from Thursday 2 November to Sunday 5 November 2023.

The Maunga were closed to public after large scale fires broke out due to fireworks, causing extensive damage to several Maunga in Tāmaki Makaurau in 2019 and 2020. Maungarei / Mt Wellington being affected multiple times as well as and Maungawhau / Mt Eden and Te Pane o Mataoho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain. It has taken the Authority years to repair the damage caused by the fire.

“The Maunga are a significant taonga to Mana Whenua and the people of Tāmaki Makaurau. These closures help protect the Maunga by eliminating fire damage. By reducing the risk of fires, we uphold the paramount historical, spiritual, ancestral, and cultural identity of the Tūpuna Maunga”, says Chairperson, Paul Majurey.

The Authority will have security staff patrol the Maunga throughout the closures and signage will be in place to remind the public of the upcoming event.

All the Tūpuna Maunga will be closed from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 November 2023, from 7.30 pm through to usual gate opening times the following day:

· Matukutūruru / Wiri Mountain

· Maungakiekie / One Tree Hill

· Maungarei / Mount Wellington

· Maungawhau / Mount Eden

· Maungauika / North Head

· Ōwairaka / Te Ahi-kā-a-Rakataura / Mount Albert

· Ōhinerau / Mount Hobson

· Ōhuiarangi / Pigeon Mountain

· Ōtāhuhu / Mount Richmond

· Pukewīwī / Puketāpapa / Mount Roskill

· Te Kōpuke / Tītīkōpuke / Mount St John

· Takarunga / Mount Victoria

· Te Pane o Mataaho / Te Ara Pueru / Māngere Mountain

· Te Tātua a Riukiuta / Big King

The Tūpuna Maunga Authority continues its call for the government to end sales of fireworks to the public.

Paul Majurey says, “As long as fireworks are publicly available, we are left with no choice but to restrict access to avoid more massive fires and the enormous damage they cause. The Authority along with Auckland Council, the SPCA and many other groups around the country will continue to put pressure on the government to further restrict public sales of fireworks. It remains vital that the government puts measures in place that take fireworks out of the hands of those who aren’t capable of using them sensibly, while still allowing the public to enjoy controlled public fireworks displays.

