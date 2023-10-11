Weekend Wānanga To Encourage New Pakihi

An exciting collaboration between The J R McKenzie Trust and Thrive Whanganui is set to ignite entrepreneurial dreams in Whanganui with the two-day start-up workshop, "Be Your Own Boss - Whakaterea Te Moemoeā," scheduled for November 25th and 26th, 2023, at Te Manu Atatū - Whanganui Maori Business Network, 12/14 Drews Avenue.

Participants in this inspiring wānanga will embark on a transformative journey where they will discover how to research their business idea, strengthening it beyond theory and into actionable plans. Practical research skills will be shared to directly benefit participants' business ideas.

This weekend promises not only knowledge but also an opportunity to identify existing strengths and areas for improvement. The event aims to foster adaptability, encouraging attendees to seize opportunities, embrace change, and conquer challenges as they arise. Participants will also gain access to valuable tools and resources, including helpful worksheets and information for continued progress. "As we always say at Thrive: Knowledge is the key to unlocking your potential,'' emphasises Elise Goodge, the Programme and Partnerships Lead for Thrive Whanganui.

The core of the wānanga is empowerment. Attendees will be inspired to take ownership of their ideas and embrace leadership and self-determination in their entrepreneurial journey. This event seeks to create a supportive environment where indigenous entrepreneurs can explore their aspirations, feel connected, and take decisive steps toward realising their business dreams.

Thrive Whanganui has developed "The Boss Book - Te Pukapuka Pāhi" as a crucial resource to support entrepreneurs in their business planning journey and ensure a strong start. Each participant will receive a complimentary copy of this guide to continue their progress beyond the workshop.

Event Details and Registration

Where: Te Manu Atatū - Whanganui Maori Business Network, 12/14 Drews Avenue, Whanganui 4500

When: November 25 - 26, 2023

Cost: $20 for the two days (includes meals), with limited accommodation and transport packages available for those travelling from Rangitīkei or Ruapehu.

RSVP: Reserve your spot today by calling/texting 027 302 0979 or emailing kiaora@thrivenow.org.nz

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to kickstart your entrepreneurial journey. Join us for a weekend of inspiration, learning, and empowerment at "Be Your Own Boss - Whakaterea Te Moemoeā" in Whanganui. For more information and updates, visit the Thrive Whanganui event page on Facebook.

