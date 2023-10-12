Finalist Announcement - The Impact Awards 2023. New Zealand’s Incredible Young Talent Is Celebrated!

From supporting rangatahi mental health in our communities; to increasing access to healthy food amidst the cost of living crisis; to campaigning for law reform and systems change – these young New Zealanders are demonstrating incredible courage and leadership!

The young Kiwis are finalists for The Impact Awards 2023, with winners announced on Saturday, November 11 in Wellington. The winners, in five categories – climate, enterprise, local, inclusion and wellbeing – will each receive prize money to further their work.

New Zealand charity Inspiring Stories is behind The Impact Awards, along with it's flagship event Festival for the Future. Inspiring Stories believes in the power of young people to create change. It also backs them to build their entrepreneurship and leadership capability, and take action. More than 15,000 people have participated in the charity’s programmes and $100,000 has been gifted in prizes.

Inspiring Stories founder Guy Ryan, a Young New Zealander of the Year and Edmund Hillary Fellow, says the contribution these young people are making is extraordinary: “These young people are stepping up to create real solutions to the challenges we face. As a nation, there is so much more we can be doing to celebrate and support their leadership. Thanks to our supporters, we can back them with awards and prizes to achieve more."

The Impact Awards 2023 finalists are:

Climate

Nelson Harper Founder of Precycle, a waste minimisation and green tech company

Nonstop Solutions helps events to become waste-free, as well as advocating for systems change.

Kaya Freeman empowers rangatahi to act as a voice for nature.

Amy Klitscher Founder of The Sustainable Food Co., a catering business with a zero-waste approach.

Emma Fryer Founder of EmGuard, a biodegradable plant guard – saving the planet, one tree at a time

Enterprise

Georgia Latu co-founder & CEO of Pōtiki Poi – the world’s biggest manufacturer of poi Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele Co-founder of Fibre Fale, creating pathways into tech for Pacific People. Remojo Tech Founders of Recycle-A-Device, focussed on addressing the digital divide in Aotearoa. Te Piha Niha Founder of NGEN Room, empowering Māori and Pacific youth through tech programmes Mrinali Kumar co-founder EatKinda – the world’s first plant-based ice cream made out of cauliflower

Local

Maddison Booth supporting whanau to donate shoes for rangatahi through The Shoe Booth

Hogan Hynes restoring the treasure of te ao Māori and identity as a taonga for rangatahi

Emily Hacket Pain donating stationery to low decile schools through the project Paper Pens Pencils.

Keegan Jones increasing access to justice through free legal clinics and support in Te Tai Tokerau.

Luke Gray building resilience through preventative education and training for young people

Inclusion

Elina Ashimbayeva Founder of Storyo, sharing stories of Aotearoa's women & gender-diverse folks.

Justice for Rabi using art and creativity to share untold stories of Banaban communities The National Disabled Students Association represents disabled tertiary students in Aotearoa Make it 16 a youth-led, non-partisan campaign aiming to strengthen youth voices in Aotearoa Jennifer Shields director of Qtopia, an LGBTQIA+ social service, and an advocate for gender-affirming healthcare.

Wellbeing

Tayla Nasmith Founder Nurturing Families, helps families with customised wrap around support.

Layba Zubair is campaigning for Consent Law Reform to reflect the need for voluntary agreement.

Neighbourhood NZ promotes wellbeing by creating spaces for connection and empowerment

Lads without Labels is a student-led men’s mental health charity dedicated to improving mental health

Lauren Hartidge founded Radiqal Movement, a gym with tailored exercise opportunities for LGBTQIA+

© Scoop Media

