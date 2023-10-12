Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Election Day Weather

Thursday, 12 October 2023, 1:21 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 12 - Monday 16 October
 

Election Day is looking like a wet and windy affair for western and central Aotearoa New Zealand as MetService forecasts an active low from the Tasman Sea to move across the country. However, the northern and central parts of the North Island remain settled this weekend with mild temperatures and just the odd shower.

As New Zealanders head out to the polls, the best place to be on Saturday will be the North Island, especially during the first half of the day. Meanwhile, springtime weather in the South Island means things will be a bit more wet or windy or both, especially in western places.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains: “The approaching front delivers heavy rain to the western South Island, but accompanying strong winds push some of that over the Southern Alps. Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings are in place from early morning Saturday to the afternoon in those areas.”

Those blustery northerly to northwesterly winds also make themselves felt across the whole South Island and lower North Island, and Strong Wind Watches have been issued where those winds could approach severe gale.

“Whether you’re to the left or to the right of the mountains, everywhere will be touched by some weather this weekend, so be sure to check the forecast before heading out. Thursday and Friday are looking like the best of the next three days, even more reason to get those votes in early ahead of Election Day,” Makgabutlane says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

By the end of Saturday the weather will settle. This will be a brief reprieve however, as a second wave of weather sweeps through on Sunday.

“It will feel like a bit of déjà vu from Saturday to Sunday, so good to keep those weather-proof coats at hand this weekend. With the possibility of extensions to Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Watches and Warnings, it’ll be a good idea to keep an eye on www.metservice.com for the latest updates,” Makgabutlane advises.

MetService is keeping an eye on some unsettled weather possibly coming in from the Tasman Sea next week.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

While most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate. According to The Post, at least 20 MPs are claiming up to $45,000/yr from the taxpayer to stay in Wellington homes they themselves own, including Christopher Luxon who, since the start of 2021, has claimed around $90,000 to live in his own house in Wellington. More


Gordon Campbell: On The Attacks On Israel & Gaza

On the day after the Hamas attacks, the Jewish newspaper Haaretz concluded that only a few options were available to Israel’s leaders and all of them were bad. Three days later, the 150 Israeli hostages seem to have been left to the mercy of their captors, and to the random luck of survival amid the relentless Israeli air strikes being carried out on Gaza’s centres of population. If this is a war - and Netanyahu has said that it is - neither side has obeyed the international rules of war set out in the Geneva Convention of 1949 and the Rome Statute. More


 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Why Winston Peters Could Be National’s New BFF

Over the weekend, some classic double speak from National. Christopher Luxon is saying he’ll be able to make a deal with whatever power configuration the voters hand to him. (He’s been a CEO deal maker with an international airline, don’t you know.) But simultaneously, National’s campaign manager Chris Bishop is threatening a second election if National doesn’t get the results it wants. More

Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More


National Party: Further Threats Made By Gang Members

Increasing attempts to intimidate political party candidates examples of a culture of brazenness among offenders. National’s Manurewa candidate Siva Kilari was threatened by a gang member who told him to tell National’s Leader that he could not take power away from gangs and if he did Police wouldn’t be safe. This is one of a number of examples where gang members have intimidated National Party candidates. More


ACT Party: Déjà Vu On Prison Numbers

“Hipkins’ claim on Newstalk ZB that the reduction in prison numbers is primarily due to fewer people in prison on driving and cannabis charges, is completely wrong,” says David Seymour. “This is almost exactly the same false claim made by Ginny Anderson back in July. It was untrue then and is untrue now. More

National Party: National Rules Out Petrol Tax Hikes In First Term

“At the checkout counter and the gas station, Kiwis are feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living. National understands that Kiwi households are doing it tough, so we are ruling out any increases to petrol tax in our first term ... offering a clear alternative to Labour’s 12 cents per litre tax hike which will only extend the cost-of-living crisis," says Simeon Brown. More


ACT Party: Public Services Will Be Accountable To Taxpayers

ACT will set benchmarks for key government services like health, education, welfare, immigration and track performance over time; require Ministers to issue KPIs for chief executives; complete performance reviews, and release them publicly; and introduce performance pay for chief executives. More


ACT Party: Justice For Victims Means Less Crims On Electronic Monitoring

“The New Windsor stabbing by a man on home detention is yet another example of how New Zealand’s justice system is too soft on criminals and weak for victims. ACT’s changes to sentencing laws will mean the focus is on protecting victims and minimising risk to the community, if a violent offender is likely to re-offend, they should go to jail," says David Seymour. More


Green Party: Making Life Better For Renters

“In the first 100 days of a new government, we will introduce legislation to make sure everyone who rents always has a safe, healthy and affordable place to call home. For far too long, inaction by successive governments has forced thousands of people to pay through the roof to live in cold, damp, and unhealthy homes that are making them sick," says Marama Davidson. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 