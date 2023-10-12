Election Day Weather

Covering period of Thursday 12 - Monday 16 October



Election Day is looking like a wet and windy affair for western and central Aotearoa New Zealand as MetService forecasts an active low from the Tasman Sea to move across the country. However, the northern and central parts of the North Island remain settled this weekend with mild temperatures and just the odd shower.

As New Zealanders head out to the polls, the best place to be on Saturday will be the North Island, especially during the first half of the day. Meanwhile, springtime weather in the South Island means things will be a bit more wet or windy or both, especially in western places.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane explains: “The approaching front delivers heavy rain to the western South Island, but accompanying strong winds push some of that over the Southern Alps. Heavy Rain Watches and Warnings are in place from early morning Saturday to the afternoon in those areas.”

Those blustery northerly to northwesterly winds also make themselves felt across the whole South Island and lower North Island, and Strong Wind Watches have been issued where those winds could approach severe gale.

“Whether you’re to the left or to the right of the mountains, everywhere will be touched by some weather this weekend, so be sure to check the forecast before heading out. Thursday and Friday are looking like the best of the next three days, even more reason to get those votes in early ahead of Election Day,” Makgabutlane says.

By the end of Saturday the weather will settle. This will be a brief reprieve however, as a second wave of weather sweeps through on Sunday.

“It will feel like a bit of déjà vu from Saturday to Sunday, so good to keep those weather-proof coats at hand this weekend. With the possibility of extensions to Heavy Rain and Strong Wind Watches and Warnings, it’ll be a good idea to keep an eye on www.metservice.com for the latest updates,” Makgabutlane advises.

MetService is keeping an eye on some unsettled weather possibly coming in from the Tasman Sea next week.

