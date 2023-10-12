Senseless Vandalism Wrecks Start To Cricket Season

A senseless act of vandalism has wrecked the start of the new cricket season at Queen Elizabeth Park this weekend after a car was illegally driven over the cricket pitch and playing block causing extensive damage.

Masterton District Council has asked Police to review CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

The Council’s manager Community Facilities and Activities Corin Haines said the park was unsafe to play on and would be closed to cricket this weekend.

“A huge amount of work has been done to prepare the pitch for the cricket season after a very wet winter.

“To see carefully-prepared turf ripped up by this act of idiocy is heartbreaking, even for people not involved in cricket.

“Queen Elizabeth Park is internationally recognised as a fantastic community space. It is a park for the whole community to enjoy and hard-earned ratepayers’ money goes into its care and maintenance.

“The people responsible for this vandalism will be known to others in our community who will no doubt be as upset as those caring for the park at what has happened.

”Any information on who is responsible should be passed to the Police. Masterton does not have to put up with this kind of behaviour.

“The vehicle involved will have had fresh signs of grass and mud splatter this morning.

“It is telling that when the clean-up started this morning, a member of the public joined in to help. This place means a lot to people in our community.”

It is thought the vehicle accessed the park via the green space opposite the Trust House Recreation Centre around 3.45am, overnight on Wednesday (11 October).

Information can be provided to Police via 105 or if they wish to remain anonymous, through Crimestoppers – 0800 555 111.

