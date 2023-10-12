Plea For Information Into The Craig McKelvie Homicide Investigation

Hutt Valley Police investigating the death of Craig McKelvie are continuing to appeal for information to assist in identifying those involved in the incident.

Mr McKelvie, 52, was found seriously injured at a Mason Street address in Lower Hutt on Friday 14 October 2022, and passed away from his injuries in hospital a short time later.

At this stage, no one has been charged in relation to the death.

As a result of extensive enquiries over the past year, the investigation team are confident we understand the reasons that led to Mr McKelvie’s death.

We continue to investigate with the hope we can hold those responsible accountable for their actions and provide his family with answers.

Where loyalties have previously prevented you from speaking, we ask you to reconsider what is gained from remaining quiet when Mr McKelvie’s family remain in the dark over the death of their loved one.

I know there are a lot of people out there, some being friends of Mr McKelvie, who know what happened and have the crucial information relating to his death and I urge you to contact Police.

We recognise Mr McKelvie had a colourful history which has been recounted since his death. Regardless, no one deserves to die in the manner that he did.

He has a mother, father, sister and brother who saw and know a different side to Mr McKelvie – one of a cheeky, respectful, loyal, caring, and loving son and brother.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 quoting phone number 221015/8888.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Statement from the family of Craig McKelvie:

The family describes Craig as someone who always lived life on the edge, he was on the move from the moment he entered the world. His cheeky charm and caring side was unique to Craig. His death is a tragedy to his family and close friends.

Those who truly knew Craig knew they had a loyal friend who would give the shirt off his back to help you and your family.

We urge those who have information that may help get justice for Craig to do the right thing and come forward with information.

