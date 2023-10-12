Dunedin Commuters: Detour Friday At Braeside, East Taieri To Kinmont Park, SH1
Thursday, 12 October 2023, 3:19 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Dunedin drivers who use SH1 south of the city will
face a detour at Braeside from 9 am to 3 pm tomorrow
(Friday), says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
The
wire rope barrier which keeps opposing lanes of traffic
safely separated urgently needs to be repaired, requiring a
closure of this section of highway.
“Please plan
your journey for tomorrow to allow extra time for travel,”
says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Nicole Felts.
SH1
will be closed in both directions Friday, 13 October, 9am to
3pm.
Detour route – see map below
SH1
southbound traffic, use the Mosgiel off-ramp, turn right on
to Quarry road/SH87, left on to Gladstone Road South, left
on to Riccarton Road East and right back on to SH1. Reverse
for northbound traffic.
