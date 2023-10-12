Dunedin Commuters: Detour Friday At Braeside, East Taieri To Kinmont Park, SH1



Dunedin drivers who use SH1 south of the city will face a detour at Braeside from 9 am to 3 pm tomorrow (Friday), says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The wire rope barrier which keeps opposing lanes of traffic safely separated urgently needs to be repaired, requiring a closure of this section of highway.

“Please plan your journey for tomorrow to allow extra time for travel,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Nicole Felts.

SH1 will be closed in both directions Friday, 13 October, 9am to 3pm.

Detour route – see map below

SH1 southbound traffic, use the Mosgiel off-ramp, turn right on to Quarry road/SH87, left on to Gladstone Road South, left on to Riccarton Road East and right back on to SH1. Reverse for northbound traffic.

© Scoop Media

