NZ Faith Leaders Call For Peace, Unity, And Justice In The Middle East

As the conflict continues to grow in Gaza and Israel, and tensions continue to rise regionally, members of the regional interfaith councils and faith leaders throughout Aotearoa-New Zealand, unequivocally condemn the violence and call for peace and justice.

We pray for the current violence and fighting to stop, and we pray for lasting peace, unity, and justice in the Holy Land and the Middle East.

Inevitably when conflicts like this erupt in flashpoints around the world, tensions rise at home, and so we ask people from all faiths, to protect the sanctity of each other’s places of worship and the ability of us all to practice in peace and safety.

We send our healing love to our Muslim, Jewish, Christian, and other faith brothers and sisters in the Middle East and to their families and friends here in New Zealand as they endure and try to come to terms with the huge loss, pain, and worry.

We ask all New Zealanders to reject all forms of hatred and violence through love, forgiveness, understanding the other, and compassion at this dark time and forever more.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Endorsed by the:

Auckland Interfaith Council

Canterbury Interfaith Society

Dunedin Abrahamic Interfaith Group

Dunedin Interfaith Council

Hawkes Bay Interfaith Council

Tauranga Moana Interfaith Council

Waikato Interfaith Council

Wellington Interfaith Council

Online National Interfaith Peace Prayer Service for the Middle East

7:30 pm, Thursday 19th October 2023

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87852804660?pwd=dFhlb1N4NEEycjJxSW12bHUrSEQvZz09

Meeting ID: 878 5280 4660

Passcode: 786314

