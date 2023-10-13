Mayor Expects Pathology Lab Will Be Delivered
Friday, 13 October 2023, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says he expects the
pathology lab promised as part of the New Dunedin Hospital
will be delivered, regardless of the outcome of the general
election.
A recent media report suggesting the new
hospital will be connected to the existing hospital’s
substandard pathology laboratory, via a new pneumatic tube,
has led to speculation that the new pathology building
promised by Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall might not
happen.
"The people of Dunedin and the South deserve a
new facility that is fit for purpose, and Dr Verrall has
already promised a new standalone pathology building within
1000 metres of the new hospital,” Mayor Radich
says.
"Dr Shane Reti, National’s health spokesman,
has also committed to the services and facilities in the
original, approved detailed business case, so one way or
another, it is fair to expect that this project will be
delivered.”
Construction of a new, purpose-built
pathology building could even present an opportunity to
improve car parking around the new hospital at the same
time, Mayor Radich says.
“There looks like enough
space within the wider hospital site – for example, on the
old Cadbury car park in Bow Lane – for a single floor,
purpose-built pathology building with car parking
above.
“We know people want to see better parking
around the new hospital, so that could be a win-win for the
hospital, its staff and the wider public.
"Let's do
the job right so Dunedin and the South get the hospital they
need.”
