RED Wind Warning issued for Canterbury

Covering period of Saturday 14th - Monday 16th October

MetService has issued a RED Warning for Strong Winds for the Canterbury High Country, and the Canterbury Plains, and Christchurch, including Banks Peninsula. The warning goes until 5:00 PM today (Saturday), with widespread significant and damaging winds expected. A RED Warning is the highest alert level that MetService has, and is issued only for the most severe weather situations when significant impacts and disruptions are expected.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says: “A low moves east across the South Island today, and wind gusts of 150 km/h are expected in parts of the Canterbury High Country and Canterbury Plains. Wind gusts of 150 to 200 km/h have already been measured in some exposed areas, and Christchurch has had average winds of gale speeds (65 km/h). These winds are expected to continue for this afternoon.”

These significantly strong, gusty winds could bring widespread damage, potentially toppling trees, affecting powerlines and could lift roofs or damage fencing. Transport and power networks are likely to be significantly impacted, with road closures and power outages. Conditions will be hazardous for motorists, especially those with high sided vehicles, and there is a danger to life from flying debris and falling trees or branches.

“People are advised to take care and to stay up to date with the latest information on www.metservice.com and to follow the advice of their local authorities,” Makgabutlane says.

The strongest winds ease later on Saturday evening. The winds pick up again on Sunday, and while it will be another very windy day and the appropriate preparation should be made, wind speeds are not expected to be as strong as they will be today.

