NPDC Lifts The Lid On Wastewater Treatment At Public Open Day

Have you ever wondered what happens after you flush your toilet? Come along to a free behind-the-scenes tour of NPDC’s Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) later this month.

Each year the New Plymouth WWTP in Rifle Range Road, treats up to eight million cubic metres of wastewater. This is equivalent to four billion, two litre milk bottles and comes out the other end of the process as Bioboost®, a nutrient-rich fertiliser that’s sold around the country.

“It’s good chance for locals to get an inside look at where their wastewater goes, how we treat it, and how it’s turned into a useful fertiliser we can use on residential and commercial gardens rather than sending it to landfill” says NPDC Three Waters Manager Mark Hall.

“We’ve got loads more fascinating facts for each tour, including why putting fat down the sink or flushable wipes down the toilet are such a bad idea.”

When the treatment plant opened in November 1984 it was the first of its kind in New Zealand. It has expanded over the years and had its treatment systems upgraded to meet the demands of the district’s growing population.

What: New Plymouth Wastewater Treatment Plant Open Day.

When: 10am-1pm, Saturday 28 October. Each tour takes about 45 minutes. No bookings required – just turn up.

Where: End of Rifle Range Road, New Plymouth.

Also: Wear sturdy, closed-in shoes (no sandals or jandals). Each person will receive a small bag of Bioboost®.

Unfortunately, under-fives can’t come on the tour for safety reasons. A version of the tour for those with limited mobility is available.

Please note that the open day will not go ahead if there is heavy rainfall on the day.

Fast Facts:

• The New Plymouth WWTP was built in 1984 and takes wastewater from about 26,000 properties from Ōākura to Waitara.

• The treatment plant is water-conscious, reusing 500,000 litres of treated effluent every day to run the plant instead of using regular drinking water.

• From 2018-2028, NPDC will spend $10.1m on improving the wastewater network in 2018-2028 is $10.1m.

