Halloween Island Is Back!

Tuesday, 17 October 2023, 2:27 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Calling all ghosts and ghouls – Halloween Island is returning to Queen Elizabeth Park for Tuesday 31 October, with the frightful addition of a haunted house for the first time this year.

Masterton District Council will once again be making Park Island in the Lake of Remembrance a fun zone for Halloween, including a high-scare zombie zone, and low-scare Halloween zone, roaming Halloween characters, and spot prizes for best outfits.

There’ll also be a HalloWings spot for Instagram photo opportunities.

Halloween Island will be open from 4-7pm, and from 4.30-6.30pm Coronation Hall will be transformed, with the help of sponsorship from Wai Techs, into a haunted house with spooky characters from the Wairarapa College drama department.

The intention is to make the house a fun space for all ages, with an age limit of 10 for unaccompanied visitors.

All that scary stuff will no doubt build appetites, and a range of food trucks serving delicious snacks will be in action in the green space next to the Kids Own playground.

HalloWatch

As dusk descends, HalloWatch will see the 1920 silent movie horror film The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari screen at 7pm in the Wesley Wing, Aratoi Museum of Art and History.

The Goethe-Institut New Zealand has provided the film for the free screening but booking is essential by emailing: events@mstn.govt.nz. Doors open at 6.45pm.

The film tells the story of the mysterious Dr Caligari who arrives in a rural German village with his companion, Cesare, a man in an eternal state of sleep who can be ordered to perform his master's commands. A series of gruesome murders leads some to believe that the doctor and his strange assistant may well be to blame.

HalloWhere?

For trick-or-treaters, the Council is also producing its HalloWhere? map of friendly addresses.

If you have great decorations or would like to welcome little ghosts and ghouls to your door, let us know. To register your property for trick-or-treaters, email your contact details by 5pm, Tuesday 24 October to: events@mstn.govt.nz.

The map will be posted on the council website in the days before Halloween, and printed copies will be available at Halloween Island.

The Council’s Manager Community Facilities and Activities Corin Haines said the aim was to make Halloween a fun time for people of all ages.

“Halloween Island has been a very popular haunt in recent years and we’re dead grateful for the generous support of Wai Techs that is making our new haunted house possible.

“With our film screening and food trucks we’re hoping we’ve got something for all appetites, literally and figuratively!”

