Good Times At Yarrow Stadium With Big Games And Start Of Key Work On East Stand

Concrete proof the Yarrow Stadium project is achieving its vision of creating the best regional stadium that stages major events will be on show this week with the hosting of the Bunnings NPC Final and the start of a new phase in the construction of the East Stand.

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls’ 23 to 16 victory on Friday night over Canterbury set up a home grand final for the local side against Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

The game will be the first home final since the Bulls triumphed in 2014 and tickets are now on sale via Ticketek with the 2.05pm kick-off ideal for families and those who are travelling to New Plymouth.

Meanwhile, the construction of the new East Stand has reached another landmark with the start of the pouring of concrete to create the slabs which will form the ground floor of the new building.

Some 400m3 of concrete is being poured this week and in early November as construction on the brand new stand moves up a gear following the successful completion of below ground works.

Taranaki Regional Council Chair Charlotte Littlewood said she can’t wait for the Bulls game. “This Saturday’s game is huge and we’re looking forward to seeing a great crowd cheer on the Bulls.

“To have the grand final at our stadium is fantastic and a great example of the kind of big sporting events we want to see our community enjoying at Yarrow Stadium. We’d love to see a capacity crowd of 13,000 enjoying the game this Saturday.

“At the same time, we’ve reached another important step on the journey to redevelop the venue with the pouring of concrete on the East Stand. It’s awesome to see the West Stand packed out for the Bulls games and we can’t wait to see both stands full for other big events and matches.”

Other improvements so far completed by the Council, which owns the venue through the Taranaki Stadium Trust, include the installation of a new roof on the West Stand and a new main hybrid turf pitch.

What you need to know:

· Gates open on Saturday at 12.30pm

· Kick-off is 2.05pm

· Tickets are available from ticketek.co.nz or in person from the TSB Showplace, Stratford i-Site and the Hāwera i-Site

· General Admission tickets are just $15 for adults and $5 for children

· Matahio Family Zone tickets in Block M and Block N of the Noel & Melva Yarrow (West) Stand are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

© Scoop Media

