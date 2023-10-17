Giving Kiwi Girls And Young Women A Helping Hand Since 1908

A young woman who has just returned from representing NZ at an international governance forum wants to see more Kiwi girls step up to leadership positions in all walks of life.

Ciara Gibson (20) was selected as the 2023 GirlGuiding New Zealand young leader representative at the 38th World Association of Girl Guiding and Girl Scouting (WAGGGS) World Conference in Cyprus.

Approximately 400 delegates from 106 countries attended the event to discuss strategy, policy and leadership at a global level, elect new World Board Members and participate in a range of workshops.

Ciara was one of two GirlGuiding NZ attendees.

And she credits her Guiding career, which started when she joined Brownies, aged seven, as the vehicle that has inspired and motivated her own personal growth, and encouraged her to step up and out of her comfort zone.

As well as representing her country, Ciara sits on the National Board of GirlGuiding New Zealand as the Young Leader Representative, was a member of the National Girl Advisory Group that ensures the girls’ voice is heard at the organisational level, has attained the Queen’s Guide Award, the highest achievement in Guiding, and has served as both a Leader and a Young Leader Co-ordinator for the Central South Island region.

When she’s not Guiding, she’s studying for a Bachelor of Health Science, majoring in public health and psychology, at the University of Canterbury.

“Guides has inspired me over the years and has offered me a wonderful chance to really challenge myself and to learn and grow,” she says.

“And, through Guiding, I want to offer the same support and mentoring to other girls and young women who may want to become the leaders of tomorrow, or who may just want to have fun and enjoy new challenges with a great group of other girls in a safe space.”

Her time at the World Conference highlighted to Ciara that girls and young women in New Zealand are relatively lucky in that regard.

“It connected me with other people around the world who are passionate about empowering young women.

“But I also learned that, in New Zealand, young women can have much more of a voice on numerous issues and take advantage of a whole range of different opportunities compared to our peers in some other countries.

“Having said that, there’s still much more we need to do at home to encourage young Kiwi women to step up. Our Tall Poppy syndrome means we often still hold ourselves back.

“It sometimes takes guts to put your hand up and step out of your comfort zone, and that’s where I’ve been lucky as a Girl Guide.

“It’s important for girls to see other girls in leadership positions and Guiding has been invaluable in that respect.

“The organisation has done so much to help me overcome those barriers and help me become a leader.”

Ciara’s inspiration to join Guiding comes from both her grandmothers and mother, all of whom were Guides, and both her grandfathers and father were involved in Scouting.

Her Mum, Sharon, is still a Guide Leader and her younger sister, Brianna, is also a Leader.

And Ciara’s studies and hobbies align perfectly with her curiosity to understand human behaviour, making her a great advocate for the potential of other young women in New Zealand.

And her role on the GirlGuiding NZ Board lets her play a part in shaping the future of Guiding – “Which I’m incredibly excited about,” she says.

“I’m eager to give back and be instrumental in the growth of others.”

Established in 1908, GirlGuiding New Zealand is a non-profit organisation where girls can be girls, where they will discover their passions, contribute to their communities and form friendships in a safe and positive environment.

The organisation offers a non-competitive learning environment which is open-minded and values-based.

It’s a supportive place to grow confident, adventurous girls who are ready to be tomorrow’s leaders, Ciara says.

New Zealand is one of over 150 countries that belong to the worldwide association.

While the notion of Guiding may seem outdated to some, Ciara says it remains both relevant and impactful in today’s world.

Maybe even more so, she says, given its strong focus on inclusivity, and given the challenges girls and young women face in today’s society.

“It’s a special place where girls and young women can learn new skills, create lifelong connections, and nurture personal growth and confidence.”

With leaders like Ciara, GirlGuiding NZ continues to pave the way for a brighter future for Kiwi girls and young women.

© Scoop Media

