All Eyes On The Next Stage Of Cameron Road Upgrade

Wednesday, 18 October 2023, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

With construction of the Cameron Road upgrade from Harington Street to 17th Avenue almost complete, all eyes are now on planned improvements for stage two of the project.

The current works on Cameron Road are due to be completed in December but alongside the upgrade, Tauranga City Council has been developing an early design for improvements from 17th Avenue, through Gate Pā and Greerton Village, to Cheyne Road, Pyes Pā.

The early design is intended to enable growth on the Te Papa peninsula while also acknowledging the cultural connection to Te Ranga in Pyes Pā. It is also focused on making improvements to the different ways that people travel, including walking, cycling and public transport.

Director of Transport Brendan Bisley says feedback from partners mana whenua, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, as well as key stakeholders and the community has helped to develop the early design.

“The design includes many features that will be consistent across the area from 17th Avenue, through Gate Pā and Greerton Village, to Cheyne Road, Pyes Pā.

“But we also recognise that different areas of the corridor have different needs. The early design has divided the corridor into five distinct communities so that key changes proposed in each community can be easily identified.

Key features across the corridor are:

  • The history of Cameron Road and Te Papa peninsula woven into the design to enhance awareness and understanding of the past.
  • Continuing the two-way cycleway along the length of Cameron Road with a planted or paved buffer providing separation from the traffic lanes where space allows to improve safety.
  • Widening footpaths where space allows, with additional crossing points to create greater connections for the community that live in the area and either side of the road.
  • More planting to make Cameron Road more attractive, as well as connect with the history of the peninsula.
  • For much of the corridor, each side of Cameron Road will have a general traffic lane and a bus lane initially in peak time. It is expected that the bus lane will have limited hours of operation in the short-term, enabling it to continue as parking or another general traffic lane out of peak time.
  • More intersections will be signalised to improve safety. Existing major intersections are expected to remain largely unchanged.
  • Additional signalised crossings that make it safer to cross the road, improving access for pedestrians and cyclists.
  • Stormwater treatment to reduce contaminants getting into the wider ecosystem and estuary. Treatment may be through specialist treatment devices, planting and rain gardens.

“We want people to tell us what they like about the early design, how we can improve it, or elements that may have been overlooked,” says Brendan.

“If our funding application to government is successful, this feedback will help us develop the detailed design before we begin construction. This could be in mid to late 2024.”

The early design is available to view on the project web page and Virtual Room.

Feedback can be given through a survey, email, or in person at a series of community drop-in sessions planned for early November.

Community consultation opens on Wednesday, 18 October 2023 and will close at 5pm Sunday, 12 November.

Visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cameronroad for more information.

