Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay Unveils Fresh New Look

Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay has just unveiled a fresh, contemporary new look and launched a region-wide advertising campaign in time for Labour Weekend.

This strategic initiative was driven by Hawke’s Bay’s Regional Transport Committee and supported by investment given Hawke’s Bay Regional Council by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Martin Williams, Hawke’s Bay Regional Councillor and Chair of the Transport Committee, says the contemporary new look is striking and engaging.

“The new brand provides a strong foundation from which to deliver greater awareness about road safety. Driver behavior is key to road safety as part of a whole system approach; it can’t just be about speed limits and median strips. The new campaign will support the broader regional transport strategy we’re working on and provide a platform for ongoing, region-wide road safety communications.”

The key messages within the new campaign are:

If our paths cross, let’s make sure they cross safely. Each of us, looking out foreach other.

Travelling at the speed of life. The speed we choose can save a life.

The smallest distraction, slows your reaction. Keep your eyes on the road.

While the Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay strategy falls under the umbrella of the Transport Committee with representatives from all Hawke’s Bay district and city councils the programme management and implementation, including communications and engagement, is the responsibility of Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Katrina Brunton, Group Manager, Policy and Regulation at the Regional Council says the team have worked hard on the project.

“It was important that the new look and campaign supported and reinforced improved decision-making by road users across Hawke’s Bay.”

“We aimed for a more inclusive, less fatalistic approach to road safety messaging, and we’re really pleased with how the team delivered on this.”

Roadsafe Hawke’s Bay works across the community supporting multiple road safety activities, partnering with police, schools, councils, Waka Kotahi, FENZ, ACC, and Hato Hone St John.

The new four-week campaign is promoting the new look and has launched with key road safety messaging focused on fatigue and speed.

The region-wide communications campaign includes billboards, radio, print and digital advertising on channels across Hawke’s Bay.

www.roadsafehb.org.nz

