Have Your Say - Long Term Plan Early Engagement In Full Swing

Horowhenua, let your voices be heard.

Early engagement for the Horowhenua District Council's Long Term Plan 2024-2044 (LTP) is now officially open on the Let's Kōrero online community engagement platform.

Mayor Bernie Wanden emphasises the vital role of community engagement in shaping the LTP. This is the community's opportunity to actively mould our district's future and influence Council's focus and budget for the next two decades before we draft the next Long Term Plan.

"We're living in a changing environment with further changes ahead in a number of areas, including three waters. Budgets are tight for everyone with continued cost pressures. Therefore, for this LTP, Council believes that it should be all about nailing the basics while preparing for future growth. We want to check in with the community to see if we're heading in the right direction," explains Mayor Bernie.

Now is your chance to help influence the LTP early in the process, before the Plan has been drafted. In this way, we can ensure the community's voice helps shape the LTP from the beginning and determine the key issues we ask you about during formal community consultation.

Whether you're a lifelong local, new to the area, a business owner, a passionate community member, or one of our rangatahi, we want to hear your thoughts and encourage everyone to take part.

Our Let's Kōrero online platform, www.letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LTP is the place to be for sharing your thoughts on the future of Horowhenua. Take the survey, vote in the quick polls, or share your ideas. Early engagement feedback will close at midnight on Friday 10 November.



If you prefer paper copies, you can pick up a printed survey in the Horowhenua Chronicle on Friday 20 October. Or, if you like face-to-face chats, mark your calendar for Cuppa with a Councillor on Friday 9 November. Hard copies of the survey will also be available at our service centres.

"The LTP is one of Council's key strategic documents. It's like our roadmap for the next two decades and will outline our focus for the future, mapping out the services and projects we will provide, how much they'll cost and how we plan to pay for them," Mayor Bernie ends.

More information on the key topics will be shared with you over the next few months, and the community will get more opportunities to share ideas and thoughts as we plan for the future.

For more information, please visit www.letskorero.horowhenua.govt.nz/LTP or contact us on (06) 366 0999.

