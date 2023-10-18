Stratford Sustainability Expo Aims To Encourage People To Get Waste Wise

Stratford District Council (SDC) is holding a new sustainability event to get residents reusing, recycling, and repairing what would normally be sent to landfill.

The Waste Wise Expo, being held from 9am to 3pm at the Stratford War Memorial Centre, will bring together the My Walk in Wardrobe sustainable fashion market, the free Stratford Repair Café, and local groups who’ll be showcasing their work to repair, compost, reuse, and recycle waste in the community. There’ll be the chance to win prizes, learn sustainable tips and tricks, and food and beverages will be available to purchase.

Peter McNamara, SDC Waste and Water Education Officer, says it’ll be a big family-friendly day for anyone who is interested in learning more about reducing their waste.

“There’ll be something for everyone at the Waste Wise Expo. Have an item repaired for free, get some early Christmas shopping done for your favourite fashionista, have a look at the amazing mahi our schools and community organisations are doing, or just have a nosy and chat rubbish with us – we love that,” laughs Peter.

“If you’re a community group or not-for-profit and you have an idea that will reduce waste going to landfill, come and talk to us about the support we’ve got available through our Waste Levy Fund and hear from last year’s recipients. While you’re there, visit the Community Funders Expo in the Function Facility from 10am to 1pm and talk with local funders.”

The Waste Wise Expo will include:

My Walk in Wardrobe sustainable fashion market from 10am – 2pm

Stratford Repair Café

Quilter’s Stratford

Sustainable Taranaki – WISE Charitable Trust

Sustainable Parenting – Te Puna Trust

Love Food Hate Waste

SDC’s 2022 Waste Levy Fund recipients; Stratford Community Childcare, Avon Primary School, Stratford High School, and Pregnancy Help Stratford

And much more

More information is available at Stratford.govt.nz/WasteWise or follow Stratford District Council on Facebook for event updates.

