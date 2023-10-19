Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Future Focus For Mount To Arataki

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Community engagement on the draft Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is now complete, with most responders showing support for making it easier and safer to get around, improving air quality in the area, and for targeted local neighbourhood outcomes in Omanu and Arataki.

The purpose of the Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is to set the direction for how the area grows over the next 30 years, so we can protect the things we love, enhance the things we already have, and make plans for the things we want.

The most recent round of community engagement began on 10 September with the presentation of a draft plan of proposed projects in an online mapping tool with survey questions, followed by drop-in sessions at Mount Surf Club, The Little Big Markets, Arataki Community Centre and The Mount Hub. This was in addition to ongoing conversations with our mana whenua partners and local stakeholders including schools and businesses.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says Mount Maunganui is undergoing rapid growth and while we need to map out direction for the area, a balance must be struck which retains the history, charm and relaxed vibe of the iconic beachside town.

“There will be changes, but we will respect where we’ve come from and what people love about the Mount, while focusing on the practical needs of our community, supporting business and industry, and enhancing our natural environment,” says Anne.

“A common criticism of previous Councils is a lack of foresight and future planning. The Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan, as well as the Otūmoetai and Te Papa Peninsula plans, give us confidence in the direction our city is heading as it continues to grow.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Feedback from locals and visitors has made a valuable contribution to this process and now our staff can refine the draft plan to reflect the community’s views before it is presented to council for endorsement in early-2024.“

If adopted, some of the projects could begin to be implemented as early as 2024, with others being rolled out as part of a 10-year action plan or over a longer period. In the meantime, there are several exciting projects underway in the Mount to Arataki area.

The Marine Parade Coastal Path is taking shape and is set to open this summer. Weaving its way alongside the dunes between Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve) and Oceanbeach Road, the three-kilometre path will provide another way for everyone to enjoy this amazing part of our coastline.

The new Destination Skatepark is a step closer to reality, with construction continuing at the corner of Hull Road and Maunganui Road. The park was co-designed with a 24-member community group made up of local skateboarders, BMXers, and scooter riders and will feature a flow bowl, a surf skate ditch and competition style stairs, and a street skate area. The Skatepark is set to open in autumn 2024.

Access, including safe railway and road crossings, is key to the Destination Skatepark’s success and this will be supported by the ongoing Maunganui Road safety improvements. With this safety upgrade, we’re creating a calmer, safer environment for everyone who travels through the area. The new road layout includes traffic lanes and roundabouts that are designed to encourage drivers to naturally reduce their speed. Other improvements include safer bike paths, pedestrian crossing points, new roundabouts and more greenery along the road.

A great place to learn more about these and other local projects is The Mount Hub at 9 Prince Avenue. Stop in and chat to our friendly staff, read up on projects, share your feedback and find out where to go for more information. Our staff can help with all council enquiries, like taking service requests, processing rates rebates, and taking payments by card (we cannot process cash transactions or refunds).

A full Mount to Arataki community engagement summary report will be available in mid-November at https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/projects/mount-to-arataki-spatial-plan.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying


In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More

 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 