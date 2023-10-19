Future Focus For Mount To Arataki

Community engagement on the draft Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is now complete, with most responders showing support for making it easier and safer to get around, improving air quality in the area, and for targeted local neighbourhood outcomes in Omanu and Arataki.

The purpose of the Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan is to set the direction for how the area grows over the next 30 years, so we can protect the things we love, enhance the things we already have, and make plans for the things we want.

The most recent round of community engagement began on 10 September with the presentation of a draft plan of proposed projects in an online mapping tool with survey questions, followed by drop-in sessions at Mount Surf Club, The Little Big Markets, Arataki Community Centre and The Mount Hub. This was in addition to ongoing conversations with our mana whenua partners and local stakeholders including schools and businesses.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says Mount Maunganui is undergoing rapid growth and while we need to map out direction for the area, a balance must be struck which retains the history, charm and relaxed vibe of the iconic beachside town.

“There will be changes, but we will respect where we’ve come from and what people love about the Mount, while focusing on the practical needs of our community, supporting business and industry, and enhancing our natural environment,” says Anne.

“A common criticism of previous Councils is a lack of foresight and future planning. The Mount to Arataki Spatial Plan, as well as the Otūmoetai and Te Papa Peninsula plans, give us confidence in the direction our city is heading as it continues to grow.

“Feedback from locals and visitors has made a valuable contribution to this process and now our staff can refine the draft plan to reflect the community’s views before it is presented to council for endorsement in early-2024.“

If adopted, some of the projects could begin to be implemented as early as 2024, with others being rolled out as part of a 10-year action plan or over a longer period. In the meantime, there are several exciting projects underway in the Mount to Arataki area.

The Marine Parade Coastal Path is taking shape and is set to open this summer. Weaving its way alongside the dunes between Hopukiore (Mount Drury Reserve) and Oceanbeach Road, the three-kilometre path will provide another way for everyone to enjoy this amazing part of our coastline.

The new Destination Skatepark is a step closer to reality, with construction continuing at the corner of Hull Road and Maunganui Road. The park was co-designed with a 24-member community group made up of local skateboarders, BMXers, and scooter riders and will feature a flow bowl, a surf skate ditch and competition style stairs, and a street skate area. The Skatepark is set to open in autumn 2024.

Access, including safe railway and road crossings, is key to the Destination Skatepark’s success and this will be supported by the ongoing Maunganui Road safety improvements. With this safety upgrade, we’re creating a calmer, safer environment for everyone who travels through the area. The new road layout includes traffic lanes and roundabouts that are designed to encourage drivers to naturally reduce their speed. Other improvements include safer bike paths, pedestrian crossing points, new roundabouts and more greenery along the road.

A great place to learn more about these and other local projects is The Mount Hub at 9 Prince Avenue. Stop in and chat to our friendly staff, read up on projects, share your feedback and find out where to go for more information. Our staff can help with all council enquiries, like taking service requests, processing rates rebates, and taking payments by card (we cannot process cash transactions or refunds).

A full Mount to Arataki community engagement summary report will be available in mid-November at https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/projects/mount-to-arataki-spatial-plan.

