Use Of Force During Arrest In South Auckland Justified
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 10:56 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority
The Independent Police Conduct Authority
has found that Police were justified in using force to
arrest a man wanted for robbing a taxi driver in Mangere
earlier in the day.
On the morning of 10 December
2022, two men threatened a taxi driver with a firearm,
stealing property from him before driving off in a stolen
car. After crashing the car, the men ran into a nearby house
and concealed themselves in the cavity of the
roof.
The Armed Offenders Squad attended the address
and called for the men to surrender. Initially, the men did
not respond, but eventually one of them, Mr X, agreed to
exit the roof via a ladder.
When Mr X climbed down the
ladder he was quickly taken to a nearby room and restrained
by two officers. While on the ground being handcuffed, Mr
X’s right arm was fractured and he was later taken to
hospital for treatment.
When we interviewed Officer A,
he acknowledged causing the injury to Mr X’s arm but said
it was unintentional. He told us that Mr X was resisting
arrest and holding his arms underneath his body. Officer A
said he pulled Mr X’s arm behind his back to apply the
handcuffs and, in doing so, caused the fracture to Mr X’s
arm.
Mr X did not wish to engage in the Authority’s
investigation and, in the absence of any evidence to the
contrary, we are satisfied that the force used to restrain
Mr X was reasonable. “That Mr X sustained a broken arm
is of course unfortunate” said Authority Chair, Judge
Kenneth Johnston KC. “However, we have no evidence that
the injury was anything but unintentional on the part of
Officer A.”
A copy of the IPCA report is attached.
