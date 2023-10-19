Hamilton City Council Confirms By-election For Hamilton East
Thursday, 19 October 2023, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamiltonians are heading back to the polls following the
election of Councillor Ryan Hamilton in the general
election.
The National Party candidate won the
Hamilton East electorate on Saturday and has formally
resigned from his role as an East Ward
Councillor.
Mayor Paula Southgate said Ryan Hamilton
will be missed at Council but will be a strong voice for
Hamilton Kirikiriroa in Wellington.
Today Hamilton
City Council confirmed it will hold a by-election in
Hamilton East, with nominations for the vacant seat opening
on Friday 24 November.
“As a member of Council you
will have the opportunity to make a real difference to the
lives of your fellow Hamiltonians,” said Mayor
Southgate.
“The by-election is a
great opportunity to represent the people of Hamilton and
shape the future of our beautiful
city.
“I strongly encourage
Hamiltonians to stand for Council.”
Voting will open
on Friday 26 January and close on Saturday 17 February at
12pm.
To stand as a city councillor, candidates must
be:
- a New Zealand citizen (by birth or
naturalisation ceremony); and
- enrolled as a
Parliamentary elector (anywhere in New Zealand);
and
- nominated by two electors whose names appear on
the electoral roll within the respective ward the candidate
is standing for.
Any interested candidates are
encouraged to email elections@hcc.govt.nz
or phone the Deputy Electoral Officer, Amy Viggers, on 07
838 6439 to request a nomination form.
Nominations
close on Friday 22
December.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions
As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More