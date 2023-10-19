Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Coromandel Seaside Campsites Reopen For Summer

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 3:49 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Bookings have now opened for several Department of Conservation northern Coromandel campsites, with visitors being urged to get in early.

The campsites at Fletcher Bay, Port Jackson, Stony Bay, Fantail Bay and Waikawau Bay offer idyllic seaside camping on a “pack in, pack out” basis.

They provide an “off the beaten track” classic Kiwi seaside camping experience, far away from the hustle and bustle of towns and cities – and are ideal for people who enjoy activities like fishing, tramping, swimming, snorkelling and boating.

Although several of the campsites sustained damage after Cyclone Gabrielle, and were closed for several months while repaired, they will be available from staggered opening dates in October. Post-cyclone work included inspecting vaults below toilets, fixing water take infrastructure, rebuilding internal roads within the campsites, repairing bridges and culverts and removing strewn vegetation and some trees.

DOC’s Coromandel Operations Manager Nick Kelly says his team has made some changes to the campsites’ management this year to support the area’s recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Although we’re really pleased to be able to offer these camping experiences for this summer, we have opted to reduce visitor capacity at several locations,” Nick says.

The capacity reductions for this summer mean Port Jackson will host 185 people (previously 250), there’ll be a 200-person limit at Fletcher Bay (previously 300), and 60 people at Fantail Bay (previously 80).

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Reducing capacity at these campsites allows DOC to work with Thames-Coromandel District Council to lower traffic volumes on the gravel roads accessing these locations,” Nick says.

“There are still some challenges with these roads and it’s a safe and sensible option to limit the vehicles using them to get to our campsites.”

The other changes at Port Jackson and Fletcher Bay are an adjustment to the service standard – from what DOC terms a “standard camp” to “backcountry standard”. The differences are explained here, on DOC’s website, and relate to the facilities and assets DOC provides for visitors to use.

At Fantail Bay, the service will be reduced – meaning DOC’s staff will visit less often than previous summers.

Nick Kelly says it’s vital visitors planning to stay at the northern Coromandel campsites go fully prepared and understand their isolation.

“Reducing capacity at these campsites allows DOC to work with Thames Coromandel District Council to lower traffic volumes on the gravel roads accessing these locations,” Nick says.

“Coromandel’s road network – including some of those routes in the most northern part of the peninsula leading to the DOC campsites -- remains compromised in places.

“Our advice to any visitors planning to go camping at our more remote northern Coromandel spots is to ensure they use a reliable and well-maintained 4WD vehicle and drive carefully.

“If you’re heading up there, we recommend you ensure you cover the motoring essentials like having a good spare wheel – and knowing how to change it – and a set of tools, ropes and towing gear.

“The beauty of these places is their isolation but that means if you get into trouble, emergency services will take some time to get to you.”

DOC urges people to pay close attention to weather forecasts and road network alerts if planning to stay in northern Coromandel.

Thames-Coromandel District Council is also urging people to be sensible and conservative with water use in the district through summer, and both the agencies ask people to be cautious and aware of fire risks and bans.

Visitors planning to enjoy any of the northern Coromandel campsites should go prepared, with all the supplies they need, including water, food, toilet paper, cooking equipment, emergency provisions and potentially spare fuel for vehicles.

PRICES AND OPENING DATES

Waikawau Bay

Bookings: Open now for dates through to 30 June 2024.

Service standard: Standard campsite.

Nightly fees: 9 February to 25 December – Adult $18 / Child $9 powered (26 sites), Adult $15 / Child $7.50 unpowered. 26 December to 8 February -- Adult $21 / Child $11.50 powered, Adult $18 / Child $9 unpowered.

Stony Bay

Bookings: Open now for dates through to 30 June 2024.

Service standard: Standard campsite.

Nightly fees: Adult $15 / Child $7.50 unpowered site.

Port Jackson

Bookings: Open on 13 October, for dates from 20 October 2023 to 30 June 2024.

Service standard: Backcountry.

Nightly fees: Adult $10 / Child $5 unpowered site.

Fletcher Bay

Bookings: Open on 13 October for dates from 20 October 2023 to 30 June 2024.

Service standard: Backcountry.

Nightly fees: Adult $10 / Child $5 unpowered site.

Fantail Bay

Bookings: Open on 20 October, for dates from 27 October to 30 June 2024.

Service standard: Backcountry.

Nightly fees: Adult $10 / Child $5 unpowered site.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying


In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More

 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 