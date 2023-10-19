Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sister-cities Hamilton And Chengdu Discuss Business, Tourism And Education Opportunities

Thursday, 19 October 2023, 8:15 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Waikato’s “small but mighty” economy was on display during a visit to Hamilton Kirikiriroa by a sister-city delegation from China this week (17 October).

Hamilton Mayor, Paula Southgate, warmly welcomed Chengdu Mayor, Wang Fengchao, and his delegation to Hamilton, to discuss economic, education and tourism opportunities.

“It was our great privilege and honour to welcome Mayor Wang - and our sister city Chengdu - back to Hamilton Kirikiriroa. This was an opportunity to showcase Waikato’s economy and continue to strengthen business and people-to-people links between our two cities,” Mayor Southgate said.

Mayor Southgate hosted a roundtable with University of Waikato and Wintec, as well as businesses from a range of industries, including Fonterra, Waikato Tourism, the Waikato Chamber of Commerce, Hamilton and Waikato Tourism, Project X, the Waikato Weekly Chinese Newspaper, and the New Zealand China Friendship Society.

“Our message to Chengdu was clear – Hamilton is a growing, thriving city, which is open for business,” said Mayor Southgate.

The delegation also toured Zealong Tea Estate, including participating in a traditional tea ceremony. Widely regarded as a Waikato icon, Zealong Tea Estate is the only commercial tea estate in New Zealand, producing 100% organic award-winning tea, and is a world-leading destination for tea, art and hospitality.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Hamilton’s relationship with Chengdu started in the mid-1990s, based on mutual interests in agri-business and education, and has since evolved to include a wider range of mutually beneficial interests in trade, education and culture. The sister-city relationship was established on 6 May 2015.

Mayor Southgate was joined by Deputy Mayor, Angela O’Leary, and Councillor, Ewan Wilson. Chengdu’s delegation included senior officials from the Chengdu Investment Promotion Bureau, the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Broad-cast TV and Tourism, the Chengdu Sports Bureau, the Chengdu Municipal People’s Government, the Chengdu Municipal Foreign Affairs’ Office, and the New Zealand Chinese Friendship Society.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions


As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More

Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying

In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More


 
 
Election Podcast: The MPs Using The Taxpayer To Own Wellington Property

In the last week of politicking the Post newspaper brought to light the fact that while most Kiwis are struggling with a cost of living and housing crisis a significant ‘minority’ of MPs are investing in Wellington real estate on the taxpayer.More


Green Party: Vote For Our Future

“From the very start of this campaign, we have put forward clear, evidence-based solutions to the challenges we face. The time is now to get out and vote for it. All we have seen from the two biggest political parties is the kind of tinkering that leaves people with little hope that we can create the Aotearoa we need. Nowhere is this more true than with the state of our environment," says David Seymour. More

Labour Party: Too Much At Risk From National’s Cuts

Every Kiwi under the age of 44 will be $100 a fortnight worse off from increase in age of superannuation. $2B in cuts to lowest income households, sending more kids into poverty. Over 300 mega landlords set to benefit from $1M in tax cuts. New evidence suggests Chinese buyers won’t be able to be taxed on house purchases, blowing revenue estimates out of the water. More


Taxpayers' Union: Kiwis Support Inflation-Adjustment Of Tax Brackets

63% of Kiwis support inflation adjustment of income tax brackets compared to just 14% who are opposed. There was majority support across every demographic (gender, age, area, economic status, & preferred political party). Kiwis are feeling the heat of bracket creep with inflation forcing them to pay more and more tax, even when their real income is not increasing. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 