Don’t Cut Corners – Stay Safe This Labour Weekend

Attributed to Tasman Road Policing Manager Inspector Hamish Chapman.

Police would like to remind motorists in Tasman to drive safely and stick to the left side of the road this long weekend.

Road policing staff have seen multiple instances of vehicles crossing the centre line when taking corners.

“This is not on and extremely dangerous.

“If another vehicle were to come around the corner at speed, or fog was limiting your ability to see oncoming traffic, the results could be fatal,” says Inspector Hamish Chapman.

Nearly three quarters of all fatalities occur on our rural roading network and Police will be out in force on rural highways.

“Motorists can expect to see us anytime, anywhere.”

“Something we see a lot with Tasman being mostly rural is that people tend to have the perception that there are no other vehicles around the corner.

“That can be a big misconception with devastating consequences.”

Police will also be conducting stops to breath test drivers and will have a zero-tolerance policy for anyone driving over the speed limit.

Speed is identified as a contributing factor in a third of fatal crashes and has recently been estimated to be involved in 71% of injuries.

“We’re out here because we want everyone to get from A to B safely. It is irresponsible to cut corners, speed or drive under the influence and those behaviours considerably increase the likelihood of harm on our roads.”

Motorists should also be mindful of the conditions and drive accordingly.

“The weather at this particular time of year can be unpredictable and change quickly. If it is unsafe to be driving, pull over and wait.”

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and Tasman Police ask that motorists do their part this weekend and ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination.

© Scoop Media

