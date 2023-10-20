Elizabeth Street Has Reopened After Essential Works

Elizabeth Street reopened on Thursday evening, (19 October) following essential road rebuilding works.

After the crane has been removed from the Thirty-Eight Elizabeth development, the final layer of asphalt and raised roundabout will be completed through night works – specific timing is still to be confirmed.

The laneway next to the Elizabeth Street parking building is also being upgraded and is expected to reopen Friday 27 October (weather dependent). While the laneway continues to be upgraded, pedestrian access to the parking building is via First Avenue.

The public toilets are also closed during these works and there are portable toilets available for the public to use at the side of Elizabeth Street parking building on First Avenue.

When complete, this work will mark another major milestone on the Elizabeth Street upgrade, which aims to create an attractive and safe, people-friendly environment for everyone to enjoy.It will also complement the improvements being made along Elizabeth Street East and Tunks Reserve.

We’d like that thank the business owners and the community for their continued patience as we carry out this important work.

