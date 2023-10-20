Elizabeth Street Has Reopened After Essential Works
Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Elizabeth Street reopened on Thursday evening, (19
October) following essential road rebuilding
works.
After the crane has been removed from the
Thirty-Eight Elizabeth development, the final layer of
asphalt and raised roundabout will be completed through
night works – specific timing is still to be
confirmed.
The laneway next to the Elizabeth Street
parking building is also being upgraded and is expected to
reopen Friday 27 October (weather dependent). While the
laneway continues to be upgraded, pedestrian access to the
parking building is via First Avenue.
The public
toilets are also closed during these works and there are
portable toilets available for the public to use at the side
of Elizabeth Street parking building on First
Avenue.
When complete, this work will mark
another major milestone on the Elizabeth
Street upgrade, which aims to create an attractive and
safe, people-friendly environment for everyone to
enjoy.It will also complement the improvements being made
along Elizabeth Street East and Tunks
Reserve.
We’d like that thank the business owners
and the community for their continued patience as we carry
out this important
work.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Divisive Plans To Heal Our Divisions
As we wait for crime to cease, rents to fall, and food prices to plummet, how does the Luxon government propose to heal the divisions that have come to divide this divided nation? Allegedly, these divisions have been caused by the twin hobgoblins of (a) co-governance and (b) vaccine mandates that infringed on our God-given right to put our fellow workers, patients and students at greater risk of catching a deadly disease. So far, the people complaining about how divided we have become don’t seem to be feeling under any obligation to make concessions or compromise so that the healing can begin. Funny that. More
Bryce Edwards: More Ex-Labour Ministers Move Into Lobbying
In April this year, when Kiri Allan was still Minister of Justice, she launched a review of lobbying. Justice officials were asked to investigate how corporate lobbying might be better regulated, following the controversy of ex-Labour Minister Kris Faafoi setting up a new lobbying firm less than three months after stepping down from his Ministerial roles. On Monday we learnt Kiri Allan herself has set up a new firm that will essentially be lobbying too. Her KLA Consultancy website advertises that she will help business clients with “legislative and regulatory reform and advice”. More