Tauranga Couple’s Legacy Gift: Life-changing Bequest To UNICEF And Local Charities

Friday, 20 October 2023, 10:48 am
Press Release: UNICEF

A significant and life-changing bequest has been left to UNICEF Aotearoa and several Tauranga charities in the will of a generous local couple.

Ken and Nori Deakin left a large sum to organisations close to their hearts, which included the local SPCA, Waipuna Hospice and the junior division of Omanu Golf Club, as well as UNICEF. The couple, who were well known for their long-term commitment to their community in Tauranga, had no children of their own but dedicated a large amount of time to youth in the area, including Nori Deakin’s many years coaching the Omanu Golf Club junior team.

  • The Deakin legacy marks a historic moment for UNICEF Aotearoa, representing the most significant bequest the organisation has ever received. It empowers UNICEF to create a better world for children globally, as it equates to the cost of immunising nearly 17,000 children through routine childhood vaccinations in low to middle-income countries.

A celebratory memorial golf day will be held today, Friday 20th October, to commemorate the couple and the bequest, which will directly impact the lives of vulnerable children in need through UNICEF, and provide invaluable benefits to the other hardworking charities nominated as recipients.

UNICEF Aotearoa CEO Michelle Sharp says the couple’s generosity would have an incredible impact on the lives of children around the world.

"This bequest, from a wonderful, community-minded couple, will make a huge difference in the lives of so many children. By making this gift to UNICEF Aotearoa through their will, the Deakins have left an amazing legacy to children that will last well beyond their lifetimes. Some of the world’s poorest children will now have access to education, healthcare, and clean water thanks to their incredible generosity," she says.

SPCA General Manager - Engagement Julia van de Coolwijk says the Deakins’ generous donation would go towards helping sick, injured, and vulnerable animals to receive the vital care they need while in the capable hands of SPCA teams.

"SPCA’s work would not be possible without people like the Deakins, and their gift will have a lasting impact on animals in need," she says.

Waipuna Hospice’s mission of advancing the long-term sustainability of free hospice services in the region sees many lives improved, says foundation trustee Sheena Henderson.

"Our goal is to continue to make a difference and to help people live life as best as they can. With the help of bequests from supporters such as Kenneth and Nori Deakin, we are able to continue our mission. We sincerely thank Kenneth and Nori Deakin for their generous support of our efforts".

Waimakariri Wyatt, Administrative Manager of Omanu Golf Club, remembers the Deakins as loyal members, with Nori in particular a member for 38 years.

"They were both involved with the Juniors, who became ‘their children’ over the years. They were very much loved and respected by the Juniors and parents alike," she says.

"The bequest will ensure that the Junior programme will endure for many years to come and will encourage and support current and future junior golfers at Omanu".

Public Trust Chief Executive Glenys Talivai says leaving a bequest through a will is a way people can continue their legacy long after they’ve gone.

"A bequest can be a wonderful and meaningful way to give back to the causes and organisations in your community that matter most to you," she says.

"We encourage everyone to have a will in place that outlines their wishes for what they’d like to happen when they die."

The Deakin Memorial Cup will be held at Omanu Golf Course, Mount Maunganui.

