Tokoroa’s Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park Site Blessed

Karakia - Maraetai Road Intermodel Business Park. 18 October 2023.

Subdivision work at Tokoroa’s new $20 million Maraetai Road Intermodal Business Park began today with a site blessing by South Waikato District Council’s Mahu Armstrong, Kyle Amopiu from Raukawa and Louis Armstrong from Oranga Tamariki before Mayor Gary Petley and Councillor Kerry Purdy turned the first sod.

Council Head of Economic Development Paul Bowden acknowledged the parties involved in the project including council staff and elected members past and present; partners Raukawa, South Waikato Pacific Island Community Service Trust and the Cook Island Society; consultants and contractors Camex, Harrison Grierson and Gray Matter; and mana whenua, paying special tribute to those of the land who came before us.

This project is jointly funded by the Council and Kānoa, the Government’s Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit which provided a $3 million grant towards the development in May this year.

Located just off State Highway 1, the business park sits at the southern edge of the country’s golden triangle economic zone. Contractor Camex will be establishing the site from Monday 30 October.

Mayor Petley said the Maraetai Road development will enable significant expansion of container rail freight volumes through the existing Tokoroa Road/Rail Terminal which provides intermodal (road and rail) connectivity to Ports of Tauranga, Ports of Auckland and into international markets.

The park will provide 13 fully serviced lots for sale, all with freight access through the adjoining terminal, ranging in size from 1,696m2 to two hectares with the flexibility to combine lots to meet investor/occupier requirements.

Groundwork will start now with staged development through to the end of 2024. It is expected to generate between 150 to 200 new jobs in the district.

Mayor Petley said the project started in late 2018 and has involved significant advocacy, discussion and engagement with many stakeholders in Tokoroa, the wider Waikato region and with Kānoa.

