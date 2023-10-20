Local Transition Period Extended In Queenstown To Support Recovery From Weather Event

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers today approved a 28-day extension to the current local transition period following September’s extreme weather event.

The heaviest rainfall in 24 years fell across the district overnight into Friday 22 September with parts of central Queenstown worst affected. A local state of emergency declared that morning was lifted the following day with some restrictions remaining in place via a 28-day transition period.

“That initial notice expires tomorrow [Saturday 21 October] so I’m now extending this for the same period of time through to 18 November,” said Mayor Lewers.

“This is the quickest, most effective way to mitigate, manage and assess safety on Ben Lomond Reserve, adjoining reserves and other areas impacted by the weather event while recovery work continues.”

“For example, should we face a similar downpour before this work is fully completed, the notice would provide scope to introduce road cordons at short notice to protect residents and businesses.

“It does not change the fact that this essential work is being completed as quickly as possible to ensure land stability and public safety for the long-term, and Council is working positively with Skyline to address these issues,” he said.

Mayor Lewers said the decision to extend the local transition period was based on geotechnical and legal advice and fully supported by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

