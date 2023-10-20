Local Transition Period Extended In Queenstown To Support Recovery From Weather Event
Friday, 20 October 2023, 6:34 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council
Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Glyn Lewers today
approved a 28-day extension to the current local transition
period following September’s extreme weather
event.
The heaviest rainfall in 24 years fell across
the district overnight into Friday 22 September with parts
of central Queenstown worst affected. A local state of
emergency declared that morning was lifted the following day
with some restrictions remaining in place via a 28-day
transition period.
“That initial notice expires
tomorrow [Saturday 21 October] so I’m now extending this
for the same period of time through to 18 November,” said
Mayor Lewers.
“This is the quickest, most effective
way to mitigate, manage and assess safety on Ben Lomond
Reserve, adjoining reserves and other areas impacted by the
weather event while recovery work continues.”
“For
example, should we face a similar downpour before this work
is fully completed, the notice would provide scope to
introduce road cordons at short notice to protect residents
and businesses.
“It does not change the fact that
this essential work is being completed as quickly as
possible to ensure land stability and public safety for the
long-term, and Council is working positively with Skyline to
address these issues,” he said.
Mayor Lewers said
the decision to extend the local transition period was based
on geotechnical and legal advice and fully supported by the
National Emergency Management Agency
(NEMA).
