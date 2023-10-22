Wellington Police appeal for information regarding missing kayaker
Sunday, 22 October 2023, 7:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for any information regarding a
kayaker missing off the Kāpiti Coast north of
Wellington.
At around 8pm last night a woman allegedly
stole a kayak from a Raumati property and was seen entering
the water in the kayak.
The kayak was a yellow,
one-person kayak. The woman was wearing a long-sleeved red
top and grey trackpants, and carrying a white and pink
bag.
The person who reported the matter to Police lost
sight of the woman on the kayak at around
8.30pm.
Police, Coastguard and the Westpac rescue
helicopter undertook a search until 12.30am this morning,
and will resume searching at around 8am.
Anyone who
may have seen anything which could assist with the search
effort is asked to contact Police and quote event number
P056449151.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Bryce Edwards: Who’s Advising The New Government?
Who will the new National Government listen to when it decides how to govern? An early indication may be seen in who Luxon has brought in to train his new MPs and ministers. Newstalk ZB reported that the party has brought in some senior figures from the past, with Luxon saying that Steven Joyce, Bill English, and Wayne Eagleson have been coaching his caucus on how to be MPs and ministers, and how to lead the public service. More
Gordon Campbell: On New Zealand’s Selective Morality On Gaza
Here’s the sound of MFAT blowing its own trumpet to celebrate the 25th anniversary of our genuinely heroic role in alerting the international community to the Rwanda genocide: Calling for the Council to recognise that genocide was being perpetrated against the Tutsi population, and urging the UN to strengthen its peacekeeping measures at a time when others looked to disengage from Africa, New Zealand used its presidency to call for action. Too bad we've not done anything remotely similar with respect to the genocidal situation unfolding in Gaza. More