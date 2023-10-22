Wellington Police appeal for information regarding missing kayaker

Police are appealing for any information regarding a kayaker missing off the Kāpiti Coast north of Wellington.

At around 8pm last night a woman allegedly stole a kayak from a Raumati property and was seen entering the water in the kayak.

The kayak was a yellow, one-person kayak. The woman was wearing a long-sleeved red top and grey trackpants, and carrying a white and pink bag.

The person who reported the matter to Police lost sight of the woman on the kayak at around 8.30pm.

Police, Coastguard and the Westpac rescue helicopter undertook a search until 12.30am this morning, and will resume searching at around 8am.

Anyone who may have seen anything which could assist with the search effort is asked to contact Police and quote event number P056449151.

