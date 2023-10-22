Waimate Police Recover Stolen Goods And Seize Illegal Drugs
Sunday, 22 October 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Sergeant Bryan Ennis, Waimate Police:
Waimate
Police have recovered stolen goods and seized illegal drugs,
after executing a search warrant at a local
address.
The successful operation came after several
weeks of investigation by Waimate Police into a local person
of interest.
A 42-year-old woman was arrested and is
due to appear in Timaru District Court on Tuesday 24
October, facing drugs and dishonesty charges.
Illegal
drugs including quantities of marijuana, methamphetamine,
MDMA and cocaine (approx. 320grams of cocaine with a street
value of around $160K) were seized at the address. Police
are pleased to have taken them out of circulation and
thereby reduced the potential harm to our local
community.
Property recovered at the address includes
a significant amount of tradie tools, garden/landscaping
equipment and sporting equipment, and Police are working to
identify the owners.
If you believe that your property
may be among the stolen items recovered and you can provide
identifying features, please contact Waimate Police later in
the week once the property has been catalogued and owners
identified wherever
possible.
