Council Services On Marlborough Anniversary Day

Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on Friday 27 October until 8.30am on Tuesday 31 October.

Opening times for the waste sorting centre, transfer stations, re-use centre, resource recovery centre and e-waste on Marlborough Anniversary, Monday 30 October are below.

Blenheim

Resource recovery centre and re-use centre

8am to 4.30pm

E Waste

Closed

Waste sorting centre

8am to 4.30pm

Transfer stations

Picton

8am to 4pm

Havelock

8am to 2pm

Rai Valley, Seddon and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Monday 30 October.

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections

Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday 31 October. Please make sure your bag and crate are out on the kerb by 7.30am.

Marlborough District Libraries

Te Kahu o Waipuna and Picton Library and Service Centre will be open as usual over the weekend but will be closed on Monday 31 October.

Bus services

Bus services will not operate on Monday 30 October. Normal services resume on Tuesday 31 October.

