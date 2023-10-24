Council Services On Marlborough Anniversary Day
Tuesday, 24 October 2023, 11:12 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on
Friday 27 October until 8.30am on Tuesday 31
October.
Opening times for the waste sorting centre,
transfer stations, re-use centre, resource recovery centre
and e-waste on Marlborough Anniversary, Monday 30 October
are below.
Blenheim
Resource recovery centre
and re-use centre
8am to 4.30pm
E
Waste
Closed
Waste sorting centre
8am
to 4.30pm
Transfer stations
Picton
8am
to 4pm
Havelock
8am to 2pm
Rai Valley,
Seddon and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on
Monday 30 October.
Kerbside rubbish and recycling
collections
Rubbish bags and recycling crates
normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday
31 October. Please make sure your bag and crate are out on
the kerb by 7.30am.
Marlborough District
Libraries
Te Kahu o Waipuna and Picton Library and
Service Centre will be open as usual over the weekend but
will be closed on Monday 31 October.
Bus
services
Bus services will not operate on Monday 30
October. Normal services resume on Tuesday 31
October.
