Shakespeare, Dance Battles, And Bagpipes; Creative Community Funding Recipients Are Announced

Stratford’s Creative Community Scheme (CCS) has awarded $11,405.75 to eleven creative projects in the latest round of arts funding.

Stratford CCS Assessment Committee Chair, Councillor Ellen Hall, says Shakespeare’s legacy is well and truly alive in Stratford. Both the Taranaki regional Sheilah Winn Shakespeare competition and the Stratford Shakespeare Festival received support to get young people engaging with and interpreting the Bard’s work in new ways.

“From a Youth Festival complete with dance battles, to our local Scottish Society teaching piping and drumming, if you want to see a diverse and thriving creative community, come to Stratford,” says Councillor Hall.

“Creative Communities funding is a real boost to our artists, crafters, and performers in the Stratford district. And equally so, for all of us who appreciate and like to experience the arts,” says Councillor Hall.

CCS is a partnership between Stratford District Council and Creative New Zealand. The scheme funds arts projects that increase the range and diversity of local arts, strengthens participation, and enhances the local arts sector.

In the latest round of funding, special one-off support was also available to local festivals that were still being impacted by prior Covid-19 event restrictions.

The next round of funding opens in March 2024. For more information, visit Stratford.govt.nz/CCS

CCS FUNDING RECIPIENTS

Applicant Project Funding Taranaki Singer Songwriter Development Trust Singer Songwriters Stratford $600 Zeal Education Trust - Taranaki Stratford Youth Festival $800 Te Rangimārie – Stratford High School Te Rangimārie mural $1,600 Stratford on Stage West 'N' Wild $2,000 Stratford Community Childcare Centre Pavement mural for outdoor environment $1,000 Stratford A& P Association Stratford A&P Show 2023 $320 Susan Balckwell Shakespeare Globe University of Otago Sheilah Winn Shakespeare $750 Stratford & Districts Scottish Society Stratford & Districts Scottish Society Pipe Band $1,000 Stratford Art Society Stratford Art Society Members Exhibition 2023/2024 $1,832

FESTIVAL FUNDING RECIPIENTS

Taranaki Arts Trail Taranaki Arts Trail $985.45 Stratford Shakespeare Trust Stratford Shakespeare Festival 2024 $5,818.75

