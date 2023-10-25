New Playgrounds On The Way In Taupō

From swings and slides to flying foxes and monkey bars, local community members have played a key role in upcoming playground renewals.

Work on new playgrounds at Mere Road Reserve and Lakewood Reserve in Taupō both begin in the next month after locals voted for their favourite designs.

Taupō District Council team lead asset/cemeteries Kieran Smith says the money for the playground renewals was allocated in the Long-term Plan 2021-31.

“When we looked across our playground stocks, these two stood out as high need for replacement due to their age and condition. With the different styles of play on offer, it is the start of building a unique network of play opportunities for our communities to enjoy.”

The first round of engagement with the community was an opportunity to provide general feedback about what they wanted to see at their playground. That information was sent to playground designers who came up with three different concept designs for each playground.

In the second round of engagement, playground users were asked to vote for their favourite of the three designs.

Taupō District Council community engagement advisor Rose Prisk says public participation and feedback play a crucial role in achieving positive outcomes.

“This is a great example of how the community can have a direct influence on the design of such an important neighbourhood asset,” she says.

“Each neighbourhood papa tākaro (playground) will have its own identity and flavour which reflects the needs and wants of the area. We can’t wait to see local kids out there enjoying these playgrounds for years to come.”

The Lakewood Reserve playground renewal starts on Monday 30 October and is expected to be completed by Friday 1 December. The Mere Road Reserve playground renewal starts on Monday 20 November and is expected to be completed by Friday 8 December.

