Waterfront Transformation Ramps Up, The Strand Car Park To Close

Work is about to begin at the northern end of the waterfront in the city centre to protect and improve access to one of our city’s greatest assets -Te Awanui, Tauranga Harbour.

This transformational project will see a new green reserve and playground created, the seawall upgraded with ecological enhancements, and an enhanced shared waterfront pathway.

To make way for these community spaces, which will also see the reserve become a flexible event space that can be used all-year-round, The Strand off-street car park will close from Monday, 30 October 2023.

After the car park closes, people are encouraged to use alternative off-street car parks at nearby Dive Crescent and Cliff Road, or utilise the Elizabeth Street and Spring Street parking buildings. Parking remains free on weekends and after 5pm on week days. These and other city centre parking options can be found on our website.

The Spring Street parking building is returning back to full capacity, following seismic strengthening. This means the total number of parking spaces that are available across the city centre will largely remain the same after The Strand car park closes.

The transformation of the waterfront in the city centre will complement our future civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, and is expected to attract people from near and far - making it a place where people want to spend time and can be proud of; a place that is uniquely Tauranga.

© Scoop Media

