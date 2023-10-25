Waterfront Transformation Ramps Up, The Strand Car Park To Close
Wednesday, 25 October 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Work is about to begin at the northern end of the
waterfront in the city centre to protect and improve access
to one of our city’s greatest assets -Te Awanui,
Tauranga Harbour.
This transformational project will
see a new green reserve and playground created, the seawall
upgraded with ecological enhancements, and an enhanced
shared waterfront pathway.
To make way for these
community spaces, which will also see the reserve become a
flexible event space that can be used all-year-round, The
Strand off-street car park will close from Monday, 30
October 2023.
After the car park closes, people are
encouraged to use alternative off-street car parks at nearby
Dive Crescent and Cliff Road, or utilise the Elizabeth
Street and Spring Street parking buildings. Parking remains
free on weekends and after 5pm on week days. These and other
city centre parking options can be found on our website.
The
Spring Street parking building is returning back to full
capacity, following seismic strengthening. This means the
total number of parking spaces that are available across the
city centre will largely remain the same after The Strand
car park closes.
The transformation of the waterfront
in the city centre will complement our future civic
precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa, and is expected to
attract people from near and far - making it a place where
people want to spend time and can be proud of; a place that
is uniquely
Tauranga.
