Sand To Be Replenished At Pilot Bay Ahead Of Summer
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 9:44 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Ahead of a long, hot summer for Mount Maunganui beaches,
sand will be replenished at Pilot Bay from the week
commencing 30 October.
Also known as beach
renourishment, sand is typically replenished to replace
sediment that’s been lost due to storm damage, drift, wind
and wave action. We are adding sand to areas across Pilot
Bay which have been affected by recent weather events like
Cyclone Gabrielle, which caused considerable coastal
erosion.
Sand will be replaced in small sections along
Pilot Bay, meaning that parts of the beach will be
temporarily fenced off and inaccessible for short periods
over approximately five days. Working this way still
maintains some beach access for our community.
During
these works, several carparks located near Salisbury Wharf
and the corner of Salisbury Ave and The Mall, will be
unavailable. The public toilets located along The Mall (near
Pacific Ave) will remain open.
The last time sand was
replaced in this area was 2021.
This work is
weather-dependent. If it is delayed because of weather or
other unforeseen circumstances, it may be carried out at
another suitable
date.
