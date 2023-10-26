Truck Has Blown Over On The Waipara Highway, SH1, North Of Christchurch, Fully Blocking Road

Road users on SH1 north of Amberley, North Canterbury, are advised to delay their journeys after a truck blew onto its side mid-morning south of the turn off to the Lewis Pass, SH7.

There are strong nor-westerly conditions over Canterbury today, making it precarious for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles in exposed places.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says efforts are underway to move the truck off the highway but in the meantime it is fully blocking the four lanes.

Traffic crews are hoping to get a Stop/Go set up shortly to enable drivers to move around the truck, but in the meantime, people should anticipate delays at this part of the highway and avoid the area if possible.

© Scoop Media

