Truck Has Blown Over On The Waipara Highway, SH1, North Of Christchurch, Fully Blocking Road
Thursday, 26 October 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: NZTA
Road users on SH1 north of Amberley, North Canterbury,
are advised to delay their journeys after a truck blew onto
its side mid-morning south of the turn off to the Lewis
Pass, SH7.
There are strong nor-westerly conditions
over Canterbury today, making it precarious for high-sided
vehicles and motorcycles in exposed places.
Waka
Kotahi NZ Transport Agency says efforts are underway to move
the truck off the highway but in the meantime it is fully
blocking the four lanes.
Traffic crews are hoping to
get a Stop/Go set up shortly to enable drivers to move
around the truck, but in the meantime, people should
anticipate delays at this part of the highway and avoid the
area if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Find more from NZTA
on InfoPages.
Gordon Campbell: On Why Chris Hipkins Is Living On Borrowed Time
Currently, Chris Hipkins is serving as a place-holder leader until other colleagues do the numbers and figure out their capacity for taking on what can be a highly stressful and thankless role in opposition. On his career record to date, Hipkins’ skills and instincts are far better suited to the role of opposition leader than Prime Minister. For much of 2024 at least, Hipkins could make life a misery for Christopher Luxon in Parliament. That’s small comfort though. Relatively few people (other than the political tragics) tune in regularly to Question Time. Also, given the scale of Labour’s defeat, the Hipkins brand has taken a serious hammering. More